PM Modi calls Rahul Gandhi 'shatir dimaag wale yuvraj'; targets Mamata Banerjee's SIR plea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, while responding to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha, lanched against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his "traitor" remark towards Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, calling it an "insult" to the Sikh community. PM Modi also made a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s petition against the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in her state.



PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi over his traitor remark against BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu



Aiming the party's "Yuvraj' over a controversial "traitor" remark made against BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, Modi said, "What happened yesterday -- the 'Yuvraj' of Congress, who has a 'shaatir dimaag' called a member of this House a traitor. His arrogance is at its peak. He did not call others who left Congress traitors, but he said it to this MP because he is a Sikh. This is an insult to Sikhs, an insult to the Gurus. This shows the hatred Congress carries."

The Prime Minister questioned how a political shift could justify branding someone anti-national. "Just because someone changed ideology, he becomes a traitor? This is not a small word. How can the country tolerate a citizen being called a traitor?" he asked, adding that such behaviour would only push Congress further into decline. "Such people will sink Congress," PM Modi added.



The row erupted after Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu had a verbal exchange near the Makar Dwar of Parliament. Gandhi said, "Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face," and later added, "Hello, brother, my traitor friend. Don't worry, you will come back." Bittu refused to shake hands and shot back, calling Gandhi "Desh ke dushman."



PM Modi takes a jibe at Mamata Banerjee's SIR plea



Taking an indirect jibe at Mamata Banerjee, PM said that her party is covering up for 'infiltrators' while the world's most prosperous countries are expelling illegal immigrants from their territories. "Even the world's most prosperous countries are expelling illegal immigrants from their territories. In our country, however, certain groups are making deliberate and organised efforts to protect infiltrators. How can the youth of our nation accept leaders who are aggressively advocating on behalf of illegal immigrants?" questioned Modi. “You appear in court in defence of illegal immigrants, who are taking away the rights and jobs of your own people," Modi added. "The infiltrators are snatching their jobs and livelihoods, grabbing the land of tribal communities, and creating threats to the safety and future of our sons and daughters," he noted.



For the unversed, Modi-led BJP has been backing the State Immigration Registry (SIR) process, which Trinamool Congress opposes, claiming it excludes legitimate citizens and targets Bengalis.