PM Modi crosses 60 million followers on Twitter; now third most-followed political leader in the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday added another feather to his cap by crossing the 60-million mark on his follower count on the microblogging social network Twitter. With this feat, the Prime Minister has now become the most followed Indian account on the website, as well as the third-most followed political leader on Twitter after Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Former US President Barack Obama has 120 million followers on Twitter and is not only the most followed political leader on the website but also the most-followed account ever. Current US President Donald Trump, with 83 million followers, is the second-most followed political leader on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi is the third in the list, with 60 million followers.

Modi had taken to Twitter way back in 2009 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. From then till now, he has enjoyed immense popularity which only increased manifold when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India in 2014.

With the progress of the ages, Twitter has emerged as a digital battleground in the political arena, as politicians and political parties even pit themselves against each other on the website as well as use the platform for a direct connection with citizens across the world. Thereby, it can often be seen that political announcements, statements, and notices are often breaking on Twitter first, as opposed to traditional formal platforms.