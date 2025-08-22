PM Modi credits Operation Sindoor for drawing 'new line of India’s defence policy': 'No adversary will go unpunished...'

Dua Lipa Birthday Special: Exploring her lavish lifestyle, London mansion, car collection and massive net worth
Will India-China-Russia axis emerge due to Donald Trump's foreign policy blunders? Modi's meeting with Putin and Xi may begin...
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaaniyat teaser review: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa give deja vu of Raanjhanaa, netizens says 'Sanam Teri Kasam wali feel toh hai'
SC directs election commission on SIR electoral rolls in Bihar, says, 'Accept 11 documents or...'
National Space Day 2025: Tradition meets technology, inspiring generations
From Song Joong Ki to Song Hye Kyo: Highest paid Korean actors who rule K-Drama
US President Donald Trump's aide accuses India of 'perpetuating Ukraine war': 'PM Modi is a great leader but...'
Days after slap incident, man held for raising slogans during Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's event
Chiranjeevi at 70: Fitness secrets behind megastar’s strength and vitality
Bigg Boss love stories: Couples who turned love into marriage over the years
INDIA
Addressing a gathering in Bihar’s Gaya, the Prime Minister recalled his first visit to the state after the Pahalgam attack and said, “Bihar is the land of Chanakya and Chandragupta Maurya. Bihar has stood as the backbone of the country at all times."
Noting that Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line of India’s defence policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, said that India, through this operation, has sent a strong message that no adversary will be left “unpunished” and Indian missiles will strike and eliminate terrorists even if they are hiding in the depths of hell.
PM Modi on Operation Sindoor in Bihar's Gaya
Addressing a gathering in Bihar’s Gaya, the Prime Minister recalled his first visit to the state after the Pahalgam attack and said, “Bihar is the land of Chanakya and Chandragupta Maurya. Bihar has stood as the backbone of the country at all times. Every resolve made on this pious land is the strength of the country and doesn’t go in vain."
PM Modi said, "When the Pahalgam terror attack happened, I had vowed to reduce the terrorists to dust from this land. The world has seen that resolve getting fulfilled," adding, "Pakistan was attacking us with drones and missiles, but India was scattering Pakistan’s missiles in the air like twigs. Not even a single missile of Pakistan could cause any harm to us.
Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line of India’s defence policy, sending a strong message that no adversary will go unpunished. Whether terrorists hide in the depths of hell, India’s missiles will track them down and eliminate them."
Why was PM Modi in Bihar?
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore at Gaya in Bihar.
READ | Alia Bhatt joins sister Shaheen Bhatt and her boyfriend Ishaan Mehra on beach vacay, mom Soni Razdan joins in