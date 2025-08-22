Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi credits Operation Sindoor for drawing 'new line of India’s defence policy': 'No adversary will go unpunished...'

Addressing a gathering in Bihar’s Gaya, the Prime Minister recalled his first visit to the state after the Pahalgam attack and said, “Bihar is the land of Chanakya and Chandragupta Maurya. Bihar has stood as the backbone of the country at all times."

ANI

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 02:13 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

PM Modi credits Operation Sindoor for drawing 'new line of India’s defence policy': 'No adversary will go unpunished...'
Noting that Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line of India’s defence policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, said that India, through this operation, has sent a strong message that no adversary will be left “unpunished” and Indian missiles will strike and eliminate terrorists even if they are hiding in the depths of hell.

PM Modi on Operation Sindoor in Bihar's Gaya

Addressing a gathering in Bihar’s Gaya, the Prime Minister recalled his first visit to the state after the Pahalgam attack and said, “Bihar is the land of Chanakya and Chandragupta Maurya. Bihar has stood as the backbone of the country at all times. Every resolve made on this pious land is the strength of the country and doesn’t go in vain." 

PM Modi said, "When the Pahalgam terror attack happened, I had vowed to reduce the terrorists to dust from this land. The world has seen that resolve getting fulfilled," adding, "Pakistan was attacking us with drones and missiles, but India was scattering Pakistan’s missiles in the air like twigs. Not even a single missile of Pakistan could cause any harm to us.
Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line of India’s defence policy, sending a strong message that no adversary will go unpunished. Whether terrorists hide in the depths of hell, India’s missiles will track them down and eliminate them."

Why was PM Modi in Bihar? 

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore at Gaya in Bihar.

