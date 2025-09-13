Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nano Banana AI Takes Over: Bollywood icons join viral trend, from Rakesh Roshan to Sharvari Wagh

PM Modi inaugurates Mizoram's first Bairabi-Sairang rail line, state linked to Indian Railways for first time

Good news for Delhi-NCR travelers, Noida International Airport to begin operations by..., to serve 6 million passengers annually, first airline to fly from this airport is...

Amitabh Bachchan reveals real reason behind Kaun Banega Crorepati's success: 'True giants and heroes of this show are...'

Donald Trump administration takes BIG action against man who beheaded Indian national in Texas, set to...

Massive 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Russia, 'hazardous' tsunami issued alert for surrounding areas

'He needed to...': Neetu Kapoor defends Ranbir Kapoor after his break-up with Deepika Padukone in viral video, netizens call it 'Raja beta syndrome'

Ex-Indian spy makes big claim on Nepal unrest, reveals real reason behind Gen Z protest: ‘New PM will be…’

PM Modi congratulates Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki, says, 'India committed to...'

Meet man, son of grocery seller, who failed in class 10th but later cracked UPSC exam 3 times with AIR..., he is now working as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nano Banana AI Takes Over: Bollywood icons join viral trend, from Rakesh Roshan to Sharvari Wagh

Nano Banana AI Takes Over: Bollywood icons join viral trend

Good news for Delhi-NCR travelers, Noida International Airport to begin operations by..., to serve 6 million passengers annually, first airline to fly from this airport is...

Good news for Delhi-NCR travelers, Noida International Airport to begin operatio

Amitabh Bachchan reveals real reason behind Kaun Banega Crorepati's success: 'True giants and heroes of this show are...'

Amitabh Bachchan reveals real reason behind Kaun Banega Crorepati's success

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi congratulates Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki, says, 'India committed to...'

PM Modi congratulates Sushila Karki on becoming interim Prime Minister of Nepal. Read here to know what exactly he said.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 09:30 AM IST

PM Modi congratulates Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki, says, 'India committed to...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Sushila Karki for taking over as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt congratulations to the Honourable Sushila Karki Ji on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government. India is fully committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of Nepal's brothers and sisters."

India and Nepal share a 1,751 km long border (across 5 Indian states of Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand). India-Nepal relations are defined by deep-rooted people-to-people links as well as commonalities in religion, language and culture.

In a reflection of India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, PM Modi has visited Nepal five times since May 2014 and Prime Ministers of Nepal have visited India ten times since May 2014.

Earlier, Nepal's Parliament was formally dissolved late Friday and fresh elections were scheduled for March 5, 2026, hours after former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was sworn in as the country's new interim Prime Minister.

Announcing the decision, the President's Office said the dissolution was approved in the first cabinet meeting convened by Karki at 11 pm, marking the start of a six-month transitional government tasked with steering the country to the polls.

Karki, who took oath earlier in the day at Sheetal Niwas, the presidential residence in Kathmandu, became the first woman to hold the post of Prime Minister in Nepal. Her appointment followed the resignation of KP Sharma Oli earlier this week after weeks of youth-led anti-corruption protests that demanded political accountability.

The President's Office said the new cabinet has been mandated to restore order and prepare the ground for elections to the Federal Parliament on March 5 next year.

Soon after her oath ceremony, the Ministry of External Affairs of India also issued a statement, welcoming the formation of the interim government in Nepal, expressing hope that the move would "help foster peace and stability" in the Himalayan nation. In its response, the MEA said India "will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries."

Karki's selection marks a rare moment of consensus in Nepali politics. Chosen through a public vote held by Gen Z leaders on the online platform Discord, she emerged as the most popular and acceptable figure, not only among the youth movement but also among traditional political forces seeking stability and credibility in a time of upheaval.

ALSO READ: Nepal: Hours after Sushila Karki sworn in as interim PM, Parliament dissolved, elections are scheduled for...

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Janhvi Kapoor turns heads at TIFF Red Carpet in stunning Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree
Janhvi Kapoor turns heads at TIFF Red Carpet in stunning Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
Nepal Gen-Z protest: Sushila Karki poised to lead interim government, death toll rises to 30: Check key developments
Nepal Gen-Z protest: Sushila Karki poised to lead interim government, death toll
What’s the difference between 3-star, 5-star, 7-star hotels and how are ratings decided? Know here
What’s the difference between 3-star, 5-star, 7-star hotels and how are ratings
Rahul Gandhi continues to intensify claims of 'vote chori', promises to give 'dynamic and explosive evidence' but when?
Rahul Gandhi continues to intensify claims of 'vote chori', promises to give...
Revealed: How is Karisma Kapoor dealing with Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore inheritance dispute? 'She is in Mumbai and totally...'
Revealed: How is Karisma Kapoor dealing with Sunjay Kapur's inheritance dispute?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE