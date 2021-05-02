PM Modi congratulates Mamata's TMC for victory in West Bengal, assures all help to fight COVID-19

In another tweet, the PM also lauded the BJP workers in West Bengal who helped in amplifying the party's presence in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Mamata Banerjee for the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) victory in West Bengal.

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, the PM assured that the Center will give all possible support to the West Bengal government to fulfill the aspirations of the people and overcome the COVID-19 epidemic.

"Congratulations to Mamata Didi for @AITCofficial's win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people’s aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic," a tweet from PM Modi's official account read.

In another tweet, the PM also lauded the BJP workers in West Bengal who helped in amplifying the party's presence in the state.

"I would like to thank my sisters and brothers of West Bengal who have blessed our party. From a negligible presence earlier, BJP’s presence has significantly increased. BJP will keep serving the people. I applaud each and every Karyakarta for their spirited effort in the polls," the tweet read.

Not just West Bengal, the PM also congratulated other leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is set to retain the Chief Minister's position in the state, as well as DMK and MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu

"I would like to congratulate Shri @vijayanpinarayi and the LDF for winning the Kerala Assembly elections. We will continue working together on a wide range of subjects and to ensure India mitigates the COVID-19 global pandemic," the tweet read.

"Congratulations to Thiru @mkstalin and @arivalayam for the victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. We shall work together for enhancing national progress, fulfilling regional aspirations and defeating the COVID-19 pandemic," another tweet read.