PM Modi congratulates ISRO after 'heaviest' CMS-03 satellite's successful lift off aboard 'bahubali' LVM3-M5 rocket, says, 'Makes us proud...'

PM Modi congratulates ISRO for the successful launch of Indian navy's CMS-03, India's heaviest communication satellite aboard 'bahubali' LVM3-M5 rocket. On X, he wrote , 'Our space sector continues to make us proud! Congratulations ISRO on the successful launch of India’s heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03. Powered by our space scientists, it is commendable how our space sector has become synonymous with excellence and innovation. Their successes have furthered national progress and empowered countless lives.'