PM Modi congratulates ISRO after 'heaviest' CMS-03 satellite's successful lift off aboard 'bahubali' LVM3-M5 rocket, says, 'Makes us proud...'

PM Modi congratulates ISRO for the successful launch of Indian navy's CMS-03, India's heaviest communication satellite aboard 'bahubali' LVM3-M5 rocket.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 06:59 PM IST

PM Modi congratulates ISRO for the successful launch of Indian navy's CMS-03, India's heaviest communication satellite aboard 'bahubali' LVM3-M5 rocket. On X, he wrote , 'Our space sector continues to make us proud! Congratulations ISRO on the successful launch of India’s heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03. Powered by our space scientists, it is commendable how our space sector has become synonymous with excellence and innovation. Their successes have furthered national progress and empowered countless lives.'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
