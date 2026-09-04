PM Modi congratulates ‘friend’ Meloni on being longest-serving Italian PM after World War II

Celebrating the landmark, PM Modi emphasised that Meloni's record tenure reflects the enduring faith of the Italian public and noted her vital role in elevating bilateral relations between India and Italy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm greetings to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday as her administration officially became Italy’s longest continuously serving government in its postwar history.

Celebrating the landmark, PM Modi emphasised that Meloni's record tenure reflects the enduring faith of the Italian public and noted her vital role in elevating bilateral relations between India and Italy.

"Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history. This milestone is a reflection of the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership," PM Modi posted on X.

Underlining her strategic contribution to strengthening diplomatic and economic bonds, PM Modi added, "Her friendship has also been instrumental in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership, and I look forward to continuing our close cooperation to build a prosperous future for the people of our countries. My best wishes for her continued success in the years ahead."

Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history. This milestone is a reflection of the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership.



Her friendship has also been… September 4, 2026

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government has crossed 1,413 consecutive days in office, setting a new record for longevity in post-war Italy.The previous record of 1,412 uninterrupted days was held by the late Silvio Berlusconi's second administration from 2001 to 2005.

The milestone is significant in a country that has seen 68 different governments in the 80 years since World War II, where stable, full-term survival is rare. Meloni took office in October 2022 as Italy's first female prime minister.

Responding to the milestone, Prime Minister Meloni expressed deep gratitude to Italian citizens for their mandate, outlining her government's key socio-economic and international focus areas:

"This stability exists thanks to the Italians who in 2022 gave us their trust. A trust that we have never considered a blank check and that we will never take for granted," Meloni wrote on X.

Oggi il nostro Governo diventa il più longevo della storia della Repubblica italiana.



È un dato che accolgo con gratitudine e con un forte senso di responsabilità. Perché la stabilità non è un record da esibire, ma la condizione che consente a una Nazione di programmare,… pic.twitter.com/EpdHe35vJa — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 4, 2026

She highlighted how her government has worked over the years to “increase employment, reduce unemployment, support families and businesses, strengthen security, manage public finances with seriousness, and restore to Italy weight and credibility on the international stage,” she said.

She mentioned that on Friday evening in Bari, the leadership will review the work done so far and the future ahead.

“And this evening we will see each other in Bari, together with the great community of Fratelli d’Italia. It will be the occasion to look each other in the eyes, take stock of the road travelled, and, above all, talk about the one we still have ahead,” she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)