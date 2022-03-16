PM Modi congratulates Bhagwant Mann after grand oath ceremony, says ‘will work together for Punjab’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann took got sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Punjab today, March 16, after a landslide victory of the party in the state assembly elections. After Mann’s oath ceremony, congratulations from across the country poured in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter just hours after Mann got sworn in as the new Punjab CM, and congratulated the AAP leader for assuming the top position in the state. He also said that he looks forward to working together in the future.

PM Modi, while congratulating Mann, wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations to Shri @BhagwantMann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state's people.”

Bhagwant Mann got sworn in as the Chief Minister of Punjab today in a grand oath-taking ceremony, which took place in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s native village of Khatkar Kalan. The ceremony took place less than a week after AAP won the lion’s share of seats in the Punjab assembly polls.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated Bhagwant Mann for assuming the CM post in Punjab, saying that prosperity will return to the state under Mann’s leadership.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, “Many many congratulations and best wishes to Bhagwant Mann on becoming the Chief Minister of Punjab. I am sure that under your leadership, prosperity will return to Punjab. There will be a lot of progress and people`s problems will be solved. God is with you.”

The AAP registered a landslide victory in recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. The Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

Bhagwant Mann, who is a prominent face of AAP and a former comedian, was chosen as the CM face of AAP for Punjab ahead of the polling. Kejriwal had said that the people of Punjab had decided that they wanted Mann as the next Chief Minister in Punjab.

(With ANI inputs)