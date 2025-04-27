PM Modi emphasised that the increasing number of tourists, the growing income of the people, and the strengthening of democracy in the region were not being accepted by the forces responsible for the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and spoke about the "deep agony in his heart" while reassuring the families of the victims that "conspirators and perpetrators of the attack will face the harshest response."



"Nyaye milke rahega", the PM said. Referring to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam as a sign of the desperation of the patrons of terrorism, calling it an act that highlights their cowardice.In the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi called the terror attack as an attempt by those behind terrorism to disrupt the peace in Kashmir.



"Today, as I talk my heart out with you, there is a deep agony in my heart. The Pahalgam terrorist attack of 22 April has left every citizen of the country heartbroken. Every Indian feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims No matter which state one belongs to, no matter which language one speaks, I understand every citizen is seething with anger after seeing the images of the terrorist attack," PM Modi said.



“As peace was returning to Kashmir, the enemies of the nation and J&K did not like it. Terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be destroyed again, which is why such a conspiracy was hatched,” said Prime Minister. He emphasised that the unity of the nation is its biggest strength in the ongoing war against terrorism and urged the country to strengthen its resolve to face this challenge.



PM Modi emphasised that the increasing number of tourists, the growing income of the people, and the strengthening of democracy in the region were not being accepted by the forces responsible for the attack. "This attack in Pahalgam shows the desperation of the patrons of terrorism; it displays their cowardice...at a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, there was a vibrancy in schools and colleges, construction work had gained unprecedented pace, democracy was getting stronger, the number of tourists was increasing at a record rate, people's income was increasing, and new opportunities were being created for the youth. The enemies of the country, the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir, did not like that," he added.



PM Modi further reiterated that the unity of the country is the biggest strength in the fight against terrorism and stressed the importance of the solidarity of the nation and the determination of 140 crore Indians to face such challenges. "In this war against terrorism, the unity of the country, the solidarity of 140 crore Indians, is our biggest strength. This unity is the basis of our decisive fight against terrorism. We have to strengthen our resolve to face this challenge that has surfaced before the country. We have to demonstrate strong willpower as a nation. Today the world is watching; after this terrorist attack, the whole country is speaking in one voice," he stated.



The Prime Minister shared that condolences from around the world have been pouring in following the attack, with global leaders expressing strong condemnation of the incident."Friends, the anger that we, the people of India feel, that anger is there in the whole world. After this terrorist attack, condolences are continuously pouring in from all over the world. Global leaders have called me up as well; written letters and sent messages too. Everyone has strongly condemned this heinous terrorist attack. They have expressed condolences to the families of the deceased," PM Modi added."The entire world stands with the 1.4 billion Indians in our fight against terrorism. Once again, I assure the victims' families that they will get justice. The conspirators and perpetrators of this attack will face the harshest response," he said.



The April 22 attack in Pahalgam that took the lives of 26 people is one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.



