PM Modi told US President Donald Trump on Thursday that he is delighted to see him back at the White House for a second term and expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to advance India-US strategic partnership with the "same bond, trust and excitement."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his return journey to New Delhi after successfully concluding a "productive and substantive" visit to the United States. Sharing a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after successfully concluding a productive & substantive visit to USA."



Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri provided an overview of PM Modi's visit to the US. He said that the Prime Minister held discussions with notable figures, including newly confirmed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The Foreign Secretary emphasised that the extensive four-hour talks at the White House covered a wide range of issues, including strategic and security cooperation, defence, trade, economic engagement, technology, energy security, and regional and global concerns.



Notably, PM Modi and US President Trump shared a hug as the latter welcomed the former at the White House on Thursday (local time) and told him, "It's great to see you again". Trump also gifted a signed copy of his book 'Our Journey Together' to PM Modi.

Trump said that he, PM Modi, and the two nations have "great unity and great friendship." He called it "important" to remain united as nations.



During his meeting with PM Modi on Thursday (local time), Trump stressed that the ties between the two nations are going to get closer.



In his remarks, PM Modi said the people of India had also given him the opportunity to serve them for a third successive term, and this has happened after 60 years in the country's history.



This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the United States since President Donald Trump's inauguration of the second presidential term last month.

PM Modi is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of President Trump and has been invited to visit the US within barely three weeks of the new administration.

