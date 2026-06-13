PM Modi compared to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, called 'Aghori' by Sanjay Raut; BJP hits back

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut attacked PM Modi on Saturday, comparing him to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and calling him ‘Aghori’; Here's how BJP reacted.

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing a comparison with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Calling PM Modi ' Aghori, he said: "Such a person has never been born in Indian politics."

Sanjay Raut compares PM Modi to Aurangzeb

Addressing a press conference in Pune, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader drew a controversial parallel regarding PM Modi's origins to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, in contrasting praise to past great leaders. "This country has produced great leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri, P V Narasimha Rao, Rajiv Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, and Bal Thackeray. Such great leaders were born from the soil of this nation."

"But when I look at the entire character of Narendra Modi, I am concerned... Because the same land that produced Aurangzeb also produced people like him. Aurangzeb was born in Gujarat," he said.

BJP slams Sanjay Raut over Aurangzeb remark

Soon after, BJP leaders criticised Sanjay Raut's criticism, stating that "every insult to PM Modi is an insult to 140 crore Indians" who trust his leadership.

"RAHUL GANDHI's another favourite minion is back to abusing PM MODI simply because he can’t defeat him electorally! Sanjay Raut calls PM Modi Aghori! Every insult to PM Modi is insult to 140 crore Indians who trust PM MODI’s leadership. The fate is for everyone for UBT to see: Eternal Loss! CONGRESS AND ITS NOT SO CALLED ALLIES HAVE GONE MAD IN PM MODI HATE!, tweeted Pradeep Bhandari, National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP.

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