PM Modi chokes up while paying tribute to those who died of COVID-19, warns against new challenge of black fungus

PM Modi interacts with doctors, frontline workers of Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday choked with emotion while remembering those who had died during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister paid tribute to those who died in the second wave of the pandemic.

"This virus has snatched many of loved ones from us. I pay my humble respects to them and I express my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones," said the Prime Minister. While saying this he became emotional and struggled to speak.

PM Modi was interacting virtually with doctors, paramedical staff, and other frontline health workers from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, his parliamentary constituency. During the video conference, Modi thanking doctors, frontline workers and lauded them saying it is commendable how they came together against the pandemic.

cre_Trending

He also reviewed the working of COVID and non-COVID hospitals during his interaction.

"I thank every Kashiwasi, especially our doctors, nurses, technicians, ward boys, ambulance drivers, the work you all have done is commendable," said the teary-eyed Prime Minister.

"Despite relentless efforts, some of us could not save our family members. This virus claimed the lives of many of our loved ones, my heartfelt tribute to them. We have to fight together on many fronts against the second wave of COVID-19. The second wave of coronavirus has put the health system under pressure," he added.

During the video conference PM Modi also warned against the new challenge of black fungus saying, "In our ongoing fight against COVID-19, a new challenge of black fungus has surfaced. We must focus on taking precaution and preparation to deal with it."

PM Modi also urged people to get vaccinated and make it a collective responsibility.