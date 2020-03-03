PM Modi chairs meeting to review preparedness on novel coronavirus, says 'no need to panic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness on novel coronavirus after fresh cases were detected in India.

India on Monday reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, including one from the national capital.

“Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," Prime Minister Modi said after chairing a meeting on COVID-19 issue.

"There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection," the Prime Minister said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Modi over and said he should quit wasting India's time "playing the clown" with his social media accounts when India is facing an emergency.

"Dear @PMOIndia, Quit wasting India's time playing the clown with your social media accounts when India is facing an emergency. Focus the attention of every Indian on taking on the coronavirus challenge," Gandhi tweeted.

His dig came in the backdrop of Modi's campaign that he would give away the control of his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to "inspirational women" on the Women's Day this Sunday.

India has so far reported five cases of the deadly novel coronavirus. First three cases were reported from Kerala who have been discharged from hospitals last month following recovery.

On Monday, one case each was reported from Delhi-NCR and Telangana.

Two private schools in Noida cancelled classes on Tuesday for the next few days as a precautionary measure after the father of a student testing positive for coronavirus.

The man is said to have recently returned from Italy.