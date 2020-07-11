PM Modi chairs meeting to review India's COVID-19 preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a review meeting to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the country and reiterated the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Secretary and other senior officials of the government.

Modi took stock of the situation and preparedness in various parts of the country, a release from the Prime Minister's office read.

He further asserted that the awareness about the pandemic should be disseminated widely and a continuous emphasis on preventing the spread of the infection should be laid.

The PM further added that there is no room for any complacency in this regard.

Appreciating the concerted efforts of the Centre, state and local authorities in containing the pandemic in Delhi, Modi further said that a similar approach should be adopted by other state governments in containing the COVID-19 crisis in the entire NCR area.

The successful example of surveillance and home-based care through "Dhanvantri Rath" in Ahmedabad was highlighted and it was directed that it may be emulated in other places, the release said.

Modi stressed that real-time national-level monitoring and guidance should be provided to all affected states and places with a high test positivity rate.

India on Saturday reported 27,114 new cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 519 deaths were reported during this period.

The total number of positive cases in the country stands at 8,20,916, including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 cured/discharged/migrated and 22,123 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.