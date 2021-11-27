PM Modi chairs meet on COVID-19 situation, vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting on the situation relating to COVID-19 and vaccination with top officials. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Principal Secretary to PM Modi, PK Mishra and NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul among others attended the meeting.

India reported 8,318 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Health Ministry. As many as 465 people succumbed to the COIVD-19 infection in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,67,933.

With 10,967 fresh recoveries, the total recoveries stand at 3,39,88,797. The recovery rate is currently at 98.34 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.The active case accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.31 per cent, lowest since March 2020, at 1,07,019.

Amid rising concern about a new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' first detected in South Africa, India also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing for infection.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare adds Hong Kong and Israel to the list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing considering the detection of the new COVID variant 'Omicron' in South Africa.