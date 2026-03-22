PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review energy supply amid Iran vs Israel-US war

Amid the ongoing surging tensions in the Middle East, the Indian PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi on Saturday to evaluate the current situation of the supply of crude oil, gas, and fertilisers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi to review the current situation of the supply of crude oil, gas, and fertilisers amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The main focus of this meeting was to ensure an uninterrupted supply, maintain smooth logistics, and effective distribution across the nation. Along with the PM, the CCS meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister JP Nadda, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

Informing about the meeting, PM took to his X handle and wrote, ''Chaired a meeting of the CCS to review the mitigating measures in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. We had extensive discussions on short, medium and long term measures, including ensuring continued availability of fertilisers for farmers, diversifying import sources for key sectors, promoting exports to new destinations and more. We are committed to safeguarding our citizens from the impact of the conflict.''

Meanwhile, the tension in the Middle East doesn't seem to end soon, as in the latest development, the US President Donald Trump warned Iran of targeting its power infrastructure if Tehran does not lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is responsible for 20 percent of the world's oil supply.

On the other hand, Iran attacked a nuclear facility in Israel after Tel Aviv attacked Iran's key nuclear site, Natanz.

Coming back to India, the government recently announced more supply of gas across the country and more by March 23 to fulfil the requirements of several commercial sectors like hotels and restaurants, among others.