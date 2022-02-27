PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis

Immediately after his return from Uttar Pradesh today (February 27), Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting amid rising tensions in the Russia-Ukraine crisis. PM Modi was in UP for the campaign amid the ongoing seven-phase assembly elections.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla were also in attendance.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting on the Ukraine issue. pic.twitter.com/eJELxgnqmO — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that the government will put in all possible efforts for the return of the Indians stranded in strife-torn Ukraine. The government has launched a multi-prong evacuation plan titled ‘Operation Ganga’ evacuation mission for the return of stranded Indian students and other citizens, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Sunday.

On the same day, 688 Indians stranded in Ukraine returned onboard three Air India flights as part of the airlift operation. The Indian embassy in Ukraine has urged all Indians to move to Western Ukraine for the evacuation.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to sanctions from the West by ordered Nuclear, and other deterrent Russian forces on special "alert".