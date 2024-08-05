PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet on Bangladesh crisis

India is yet to make any comment on the developments in Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Monday night on the Bangladesh crisis. The government's top brass was briefed about the situation in the neighbouring country. The meeting came as Sheikh Hasina fled her country after resigning as Bangladesh's Prime Minister and landed in India.

PM Modi was joined by other members of the CCS, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

They were briefed by officials on the situation in the neighbouring country, official sources said.

Separately, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed Modi about the situation in Bangladesh. The external affairs minister also apprised Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on the developments in the neighbouring country. The minister is likely to make a statement in Parliament on Tuesday on the situation in the neighbouring country.

READ | Whats's happening in Bangladesh? Real reasons behind Bangladesh crisis

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, accompanied by senior officials, met Hasina at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad near Delhi and is understood to have conveyed India's position on the developments in Bangladesh, sources said.

(With inputs from PTI)