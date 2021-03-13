PM Modi chairs BJP CEC meet to finalise candidates for upcoming Assembly election

PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and JP Nadda were among others who attended the high-level meet.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee held a meeting at the BJP headquarters in the national capital to finalise candidates for the upcoming Assembly election 2021 in four states - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Union Territory, Puducherry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and senior party leader JP Nadda were among others who attended the high-level meet. This was the second meeting of the day to finalise the candidates for the upcoming polls. During the meeting, the top leaders of the BJP discussed the candidates for the fourth and fifth phases of the polls in West Bengal.

Earlier this week, the BJP had announced the names of three candidates for the Assam polls and had released a list of 60 candidates for the first two phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The saffron party is hoping to win West Bengal, retain Assam and Tamil Nadu while making serious inroads in Kerala and Puducherry.

Voting for elections to West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Pondicherry will take place from March 27.

PM Modi and Amit Shah will hold several rallies in West Bengal in the coming days and are also planning to hold more roadshows to gather support for the BJP. Polls will be held in eight phases in West Bengal, beginning from March 27.

Preparations have also been increased in Tamil Nadu where the BJP and the AIADMK are contesting under one umbrella. The BJP is contesting from 20 seats in the Southern state of Tamil Nadu.

While the party has already declared candidates for two phases in Bengal and Assam, the CEC could clear tickets for the third and last phase of Assam and for at least two more phases for Bengal where polling will take place in eight phases.