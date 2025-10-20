PM Modi celebrates Diwali INS Vikrant, hails Indian Navy, says 'Pakistan surrendered' due to...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with the Indian Navy on Monday and feeling energised and proud of the Indian Forces, he praised the soldiers, their bravery while boasting about the powers of INS Vikrant while aboard it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday continued his tradition of celebrating the festival of Diwali with soldiers, as he visited the INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar this year. PM Modi interacted with the soldiers and said he was fortunate to celebrate the festival of lights with the Naval personnel. "Today, on one side I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers," he said in his address to the soldiers.

PM Modi on hails Indian Forces, INS Vikrant's powers

He also asserted that the extraordinary coordination among the armed forces compelled Pakistan to surrender during Operation Sindoor."The fear created by the Indian Navy. The amazing skill displayed by the Indian Air Force. The bravery of the Indian Army. The tremendous coordination of the three forces forced Pakistan to surrender so quickly in Operation Sindoor," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering of soldiers onboard INS Vikrant.The Prime Minister further stated that INS Vikrant was a towering symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). "INS Vikrant is a towering symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Made in India. Indigenous (Swadeshi) INS Vikrant, tearing through the oceans, is a reflection of India's military might," PM Modi said.

He added that INS Vikrant was not merely a warship, but a testimony to 21st-century India's hard work, talent, impact and commitment. "Vikrant is huge, vast and panoramic. Vikrant is outstanding, Vikrant is also special," Pm Modi said. Celebrating Diwali with soldiers at INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar, PM Modi said, "Today is an amazing day. This scene is memorable. Today, on one side, I have the ocean, and on the other, I have the strength of the brave soldiers of Mother India. I am fortunate that this time I am celebrating this holy festival of Diwali among all you brave soldiers of the Navy."

Five days of Diwali festivities

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the Gods. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also known as Chhoti Diwali, or Small Diwali.The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, offering prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.