PM Modi celebrates Diwali INS Vikrant, hails Indian Navy, says 'Pakistan surrendered' due to...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video shows Congress leadr Rahul Gandhi makes Imarti, besan laddhus; WATCH

AWS Global Outage: Which sites, apps are affected by Amazon cloud service issue? Check full list here

Bihar Election 2025: Who is Jyoti Singh? Actor Pawan Singh's wife files nomination from Karakat seat

AWS outage disrupts Snapchat, Canva, Signal, Duolingo, and OpenAI services

Diwali 2025: How much did GST cuts fuel record demand for cars, smartphones, appliances

RRB NTPC UG 2025 update: Results to be out soon; check date, direct link, steps to download

Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik has played THIS iconic role in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, acted in 16 movies, failed terribly, then bounced back with..

Viral video: Salman Khan makes huge blunder, separates 'people of Balochistan' from Pakistan, viral clip divides netizens: 'Next he will separate India..'

Diwali 2025: Green crackers scarce as Delhi markets flooded with conventional crackers

Star India cricketer reveals similarity in Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill's style of ODI captaincy: 'Both of them were proper...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video shows Congress leadr Rahul Gandhi makes Imarti, besan laddhus; WATCH

Viral video shows Congress leadr Rahul Gandhi makes Imarti, besan laddhus; WATCH

AWS Global Outage: Which sites, apps are affected by Amazon cloud service issue? Check full list here

AWS Global Outage: Which sites, apps are affected by Amazon cloud service issue?

Bihar Election 2025: Who is Jyoti Singh? Actor Pawan Singh's wife files nomination from Karakat seat

Bihar Election: Who is Jyoti Singh? Pawan Singh's wife files nomination

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi celebrates Diwali INS Vikrant, hails Indian Navy, says 'Pakistan surrendered' due to...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with the Indian Navy on Monday and feeling energised and proud of the Indian Forces, he praised the soldiers, their bravery while boasting about the powers of INS Vikrant while aboard it.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 02:05 PM IST

PM Modi celebrates Diwali INS Vikrant, hails Indian Navy, says 'Pakistan surrendered' due to...
PM Modi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday continued his tradition of celebrating the festival of Diwali with soldiers, as he visited the INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar this year. PM Modi interacted with the soldiers and said he was fortunate to celebrate the festival of lights with the Naval personnel. "Today, on one side I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers," he said in his address to the soldiers.

PM Modi on hails Indian Forces, INS Vikrant's powers

He also asserted that the extraordinary coordination among the armed forces compelled Pakistan to surrender during Operation Sindoor."The fear created by the Indian Navy. The amazing skill displayed by the Indian Air Force. The bravery of the Indian Army. The tremendous coordination of the three forces forced Pakistan to surrender so quickly in Operation Sindoor," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering of soldiers onboard INS Vikrant.The Prime Minister further stated that INS Vikrant was a towering symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). "INS Vikrant is a towering symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Made in India. Indigenous (Swadeshi) INS Vikrant, tearing through the oceans, is a reflection of India's military might," PM Modi said. 

He added that INS Vikrant was not merely a warship, but a testimony to 21st-century India's hard work, talent, impact and commitment. "Vikrant is huge, vast and panoramic. Vikrant is outstanding, Vikrant is also special," Pm Modi said. Celebrating Diwali with soldiers at INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar, PM Modi said, "Today is an amazing day. This scene is memorable. Today, on one side, I have the ocean, and on the other, I have the strength of the brave soldiers of Mother India. I am fortunate that this time I am celebrating this holy festival of Diwali among all you brave soldiers of the Navy."

Five days of Diwali festivities

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the Gods. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also known as Chhoti Diwali, or Small Diwali.The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, offering prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic air on Diwali morning as AQI hits 'very poor' category
Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic air on Diwali morning as AQI hits 'very poor' catego
Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing on Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express, Army honours 'Exemplifying courage...'
Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing...
Ranveer Singh shares Dhurandhar song with PM Narendra Modi edit, netizens brutally troll him: 'WTF, at least have...'
Ranveer shares Dhurandhar song with PM Modi edit, netizens brutally troll him
Who is Rajinder Gupta? AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member with assets worth Rs…
Rajinder Gupta is AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member
Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting of firecrackers
Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE