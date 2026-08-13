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PM Modi calls Sukhbir Badal’s wife to inquire about SAD chief’s health after ‘kirpan attack’ in Nanded

According to sources, PM Modi spoke to Harsimrat Kaur Badal and enquired about Sukhbir Badal's health after the SAD chief was attacked by a Nihang inside the gurdwara premises in Nanded.

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Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 05:41 PM IST

PM Modi calls Sukhbir Badal’s wife to inquire about SAD chief’s health after ‘kirpan attack’ in Nanded
PM Narendra Modi and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal; Image source: ANI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, over the phone and inquired about his health following the attack on him at a gurdwara in Maharashtra's Nanded.

According to sources, PM Modi spoke to Harsimrat Kaur Badal and enquired about Sukhbir Badal's health after the SAD chief was attacked by a Nihang inside the gurdwara premises in Nanded.

Following the incident, Badal was taken to a hospital with an injury to his hand, Nanded Police said.

BPCL MAK lubricantsBPCL MAK lubricants‹›Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry into the attack and sought details from the Nanded Superintendent of Police.Fadnavis also spoke to Badal over the phone and enquired about his health. Badal is learnt to have told the Maharashtra Chief Minister that he was stable.

According to CMO sources, the accused was arrested immediately following the incident and Fadnavis directed authorities to investigate the motive behind the attack.Badal's condition has been reported to be stable.

SAD national vice-president Sanjeev Talwar on Thursday condemned the attack, "Through the media, we came to know that when Sukhbir Singh Badal was going to pay obeisance, he was attacked. After getting in touch with the people who were accompanying Sukhbir Singh Badal, we came to know that he was attacked when he was going to pay obeisance and he sustained injuries in his hand. We also came to know of a possible injury sustained by his bodyguard as well."

"Sukhbir Singh Badal is a promoter of Hindu-Sikh unity; he speaks of Punjab and Punjabiyat. This is not a direct attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal but an attack on the unity and integrity of Punjab," he added.

Talwar further questioned the security arrangements around the SAD chief, saying, "Such an attack on someone who has Z+ security and is a former Deputy CM will certainly be considered a security lapse."

The latest attack comes nearly two years after Badal was targeted in an attempted shooting at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in December 2024 while he was performing 'seva'. The attacker, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, allegedly attempted to fire at Badal but was overpowered before he could cause serious harm.

The 2024 incident took place after the Akal Takht declared Badal a 'tankhaiya', or guilty of religious misconduct, over decisions and actions taken by the SAD-led Punjab government between 2007 and 2017.

As part of the religious punishment, Badal performed 'seva' at the Golden Temple and other Sikh shrines.

Following the 2024 attack, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia criticised the Punjab Police and raised questions over the security arrangements surrounding Badal.

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