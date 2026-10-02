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PM Modi calls Smit Machchar, pilot who prevented second 9/11 attack, this is what they discussed

Captain Machchhar gave details of his experience to the Prime Minister and spoke of what gave him courage during the incident. The PM applauded his bravery and wished him a quick recovery.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 12:42 PM IST

PM Modi calls Smit Machchar, pilot who prevented second 9/11 attack, this is what they discussed
Image source: ANI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to India’s brave pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and applauded his bravery and wished him a quick recovery. During the phone call, Captain Smit Machchhar gave details of his experience and what gave him courage during the incident. The PM applauded his bravery and wished him a quick recovery.

Captain Smit Machchhar, who is recovering in UAE, spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on video call.

Captain Smit Machchhar revealed what gave him motivation 

During the video call, Machchhar shared his personal experience and explained what gave him courage during the incident.

"I was fighting for my life. I realised at that time that if I won't show courage, then 170 passengers will lose their lives," Machchhar told PM Modi during the call.

He added that he was reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in those difficult moments. "Lord Hanuman gave me courage," he said.

Captain Smit said he felt extremely proud to receive PM Modi's call and never thought he would get an opportunity to talk to him. He shared that he recites the Hanuman Chalisa whenever he is in trouble, and was doing the same during the ordeal.

Indian embassy on Captain Smit Machchhar's health

According to India's envoy to the UAE Dipak Mittal, Captain Smit Machchhar is in a stable condition and is recovering well in a UAE hospital. Deepak Mittal, who met the injured pilot and his family in a hospital here, said Smit Machchhar’s morale is high and he was “smiling and also laughing”.

Speaking to Prasar Bharati following his visit to the hospital, the Ambassador said that the captain is receiving good treatment and the Indian Embassy is in constant touch with the officials.

"I just met him along with his family here, in the hospital, in UAE, and he's doing well. I was very relieved to see, and very reassured, that he's doing well, he's quite stable. He was talking, he was chatting, a bit of discomfort, but I think he's under good medical care here in UAE," Dr. Mittal told Prasar Bharati.

Describing Captain Machchhar as a "brave son of India," the envoy commended his courageous response during the mid-air emergency, noting that his actions saved hundreds of lives and prevented a major catastrophe. 

PM Modi praised Captain Smit Machchhar's courage

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi lauded Captain Machchhar for his courage and presence of mind during the mid-air cockpit attack, saying the pilot’s valour has made the entire country proud and helped avert a major tragedy.

PM Modi recalled the incident and praised Machchhar for displaying courage despite being seriously injured.

“The incident that occurred, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy. For every citizen of our country, Smit's valour fills us with immense pride,” PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, Machchhar has been moved to Abu Dhabi for further treatment and recovery after initial care at a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. He was stabbed and critically injured by his co-pilot inside the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

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