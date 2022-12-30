PM Modi calls Rishabh Pant's family, inquires about cricketer's health after car crash | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Following the teribble car crash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoke with Rishabh Pant's mother on Friday to inquire about his health and recovery. Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketer, was coming back to his home in Roorkee from Delhi when he got injured in at terrible accident. Vehicle of Indian cricket team's wicket keeper was struck on divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee close to Hammadpur Jhal.

According to our information, PM Modi asked Rishabh Pant's mother about his health during their conversation.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi also tweeted about the incident and prayed for Pant's speedy recovery. In his tweet, he wrote, "Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17".

The Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji called up Rishabh Pant's family and inquired about his health following his car accident this morning. We thank the Prime Minister for this gesture and his soothing words of assurance. — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2022

On the Delhi-Dehradun highway, Pant was driving alone in the car when he dozed off and lost control of the vehicle. The wrecked state of the car was visible in videos and images after the crash. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, as well as injuries to his right wrist, ankle, and toe and back abrasions.

In BCCI's official statement, it was alleged that Rishabh's condition is stable and that he has now been transported to the Max Hospital in Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and choose his next course of treatment.

In 33 Test matches for India, the wicket-keeper batsman amassed 2,271 runs at an average of 43.67. With five Test tonnes to his credit, his highest is 159 not out. In addition, Pant has 119 catches and 14 stumpings to his credit.

READ | Rishabh Pant's two over-speeding fines still due: Report

(With inputs from ANI)