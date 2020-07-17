PM Modi calls for reformed multilateralism with reformed UN at its centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for a reformed multilateralism with a reformed United Nations at its centre as he delivered a keynote address virtually at this year’s high-level segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) session.

This was the first address by PM to the broader UN membership since India’s election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on June `7 for the term 2021-22.

The theme of the High-Level Segment of the ECOSOC this year is “Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary”.

Coinciding with the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the UN, this theme also resonates with India’s priority for its forthcoming membership of the Security Council, the government said in a press release.

The Prime Minister reiterated India’s call for a ‘reformed multilateralism’ in a post-COVID-19 world, which reflects the realities of the contemporary world.

"India was among the 50 founding members of the United Nations immediately after the Second World War. A lot has changed since then. Today the UN brings together 193 member countries. Along with its membership, the expectations from the organisation have also grown. At the same time multilateralism is facing many challenges today," he said.

In his address, Modi recalled India's long association with the ECOSOC and the UN's developmental work, including for the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Our motto is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas' - meaning 'Together, for everyone's growth, with everyone's trust'. This resonates with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind. Be it access to nutrition, health education, electricity or housing - we are making great progress through our inclusive programmes," he said.

He pointed out that India’s success in improving the socio-economic indicators of its vast population has a significant impact on global SDG targets. He spoke about India’s commitment to also support other developing countries in meeting their SDG targets.

He spoke about India’s ongoing development efforts, including for improving access to sanitation through the “Swacch Bharat Abhiyan”, empowering women, ensuring financial inclusion, and expanding the availability of housing and healthcare through flagship schemes such as the “Housing for All” programme and the “Ayushman Bharat” scheme.

He said the grass-roots health system in India is helping the nation to ensure one of the best recovery rates in the world.

"In the fight against COVID, our grass-roots health system is helping India ensure one of the best recovery rates in the world. We are also on track to remove TB by 2025. Other developing countries can learn from the scale and success of India's development programmes. And from the technologies and innovations we have deployed. It is this realisation that underpins India's own development partnership with the global South," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s focus on environmental sustainability and biodiversity conservation and recalled India’s leading role in the establishment of the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

Speaking about India’s role in its region as a first responder, Modi recalled the support provided by the Indian government and Indian pharma companies for ensuring medicine supplies to different countries, and for coordinating a joint response strategy among SAARC countries.

This was the second time that Prime Minister addressed the ECOSOC. He had earlier delivered the keynote address at the 70th anniversary of the ECOSOC in January 2016.