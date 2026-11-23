Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sikh Gurus' teachings would inspire India's journey towards Viksit Bharat and stressed preserving Sikh traditions ahead of Gurpurab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the ideals and teachings of Sikh Gurus would continue to inspire India's journey towards becoming a developed nation, while stressing the importance of preserving Sikh traditions and heritage.

Addressing a gathering during a Shabad Kirtan at Lok Niwas in Delhi, a day ahead of Gurpurab, PM Modi said the Sikh Gurus had kept alive the spirit of protecting the nation even during the most difficult periods of India's history.

"Today, when great national resolutions stand before us, and the goal of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) lies ahead, this journey can only be completed through the inspiration of our Gurus and the strength of their ideals. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all of us to keep Sikh traditions and the heritage of Sikhi forward as a beacon of light," he said.

The Prime Minister said his government had undertaken several initiatives over the past 12 years to honour the legacy and contributions of Sikh Gurus.

Recalling the celebrations marking the 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, PM Modi said programmes were organised across India and abroad. Commemorative coins and postage stamps were released, special trains were operated, and Gurbani programmes were organised across the country, he said.

He also recalled the national-level event organised at the Red Fort to mark the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Describing Gurbani and Kirtan as forms of spiritual discipline, the Prime Minister said their significance extended beyond music."Every single word of Gurbani and every single tune of Kirtan is not merely music; in itself, it is a spiritual discipline (sadhana). It is like diving into an ocean of knowledge," he said.

PM Modi also recalled the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, "Kirat karo, wand chhako, naam japo" (work honestly, share with others and remember the divine name), and said these principles had remained an integral part of his life since childhood.

The Prime Minister extended greetings to citizens ahead of Prakash Purab and thanked Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu for inviting him to the Shabad Kirtan.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also present at the event.

PM Modi also paid his respects to the Sikh Saints and Gyanis present at the gathering and extended his greetings to the Sikh community ahead of the occasion.

(Except for the headline, the article hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)