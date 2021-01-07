PM Modi calls for peaceful transfer of power as Trump supporters 'siege' US Capitol

Raising concerns over the riots b pro-Trump supporters in the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, the PM called for an orderly peaceful transfer of power.

"Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," a tweet from the PM's official handle read.

Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2021

This comes as supporters of US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to force Congress to block the appointment of President-elect Joe Biden.

One woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol building in the chaos.

The Trump supporters clashed violently with local police and law enforcement officers, sending the US Capitol campus into utter chaos and forcing evacuation of lawmakers from the building.

Crowds waving "Trump" flags , "Stop the Steal!" signs with some of the members wearing capes who were gathering in the city over the last 24 hours broke through the security layers at the Capitol by early afternoon. Lawmakers inside the Chamber were told to wear gas masks and take the underground tunnels to safety.

Police in the US Capitol responded with drawn guns and tear gas as hundreds of protesters stormed in and sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trump's election loss shortly after some of Trump's fellow Republicans launched a last-ditch effort to throw out the results.

Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc have temporarily locked the accounts of Trump, as tech giants scrambled to crack down on his claims about the presidential elections amid riots in the capital.

Twitter hid and required the removal of three of Trump's tweets "as a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C.," after pro-Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to force Congress to block the appointment of President-elect Joe Biden.