PM Modi cabinet expansion likely this week, Scindia, Sushil Modi in race for cabinet berths

The much-anticipated union cabinet reshuffle and expansion will likely take place this week. The announcement could be made between July 6 and July 8, as per sources.

The latest restructuring of the ministerial mechanism could see more than 20 new ministers take oath. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are expected serve up three ministers each to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet. The names in the running are Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal, BJP’s Sushil Modi, JDU president Ram Chandra Prasad Singh and LJP’s Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Two ministers could come from Madhya Pradesh in the face of BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia and Rakesh Singh. Another two appointments could come from Maharashta with Narayan Rane expected to be inducted into the union cabinet.

Also read PM Modi to announce mega Cabinet expansion soon, know who can secure a berth

Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal is expected to be inducted. From West Bengal's BJP cadre, Shantanu Thakur and Nisith Pramani could join the union cabinet. Rajasthan, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh may see one new ministerial appointment from among their cadre.

Nine ministers currently handling multiple portfolios could be relieved of the burden of extra portfolios. This list includes Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nitin Gadkari, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Narendra Singh Tomar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani and Hardeep Singh Puri.

Also read PM Modi takes CoWIN platform global from today – 9 things you should know

From the current 53 ministers, the union cabinet could swell up to 81 members after the latest expansion.