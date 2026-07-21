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PM Modi breaks silence on NEET paper leak, calls it 'ghor paap', vows stern action

Addressing the NDA Parliamentary Party, PM Modi described the NEET paper leak as a "ghor paap", confirmed 13 arrests, and urged strict measures with state cooperation to prevent any recurrence.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 11:32 AM IST

PM Modi breaks silence on NEET paper leak, calls it 'ghor paap', vows stern action
PM Modi; Image source: ANI
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Addressing the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government moved quickly once the NEET paper leak surfaced. Calling it a "ghor paap" or grave sin, he said all those involved had been arrested and that 13 accused are currently in jail.

 

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government responded swiftly, arrested 13 people and put them behind bars. To protect students' futures, a NEET re-exam was conducted and the results were declared on time.

What PM Modi exactly said on NEET paper leak?

"The PM called on NDA partners to remain united in supporting legislative business and appealed to opposition parties to work constructively in parliament, saying that while political differences may exist, all MPs have a shared responsibility to work for the country's future and the welfare of its youth," Rijiju said quoting the Prime Minister.

The remarks came a day after thousands of protesters were tear-gassed, lathicharged, and blocked from marching to Parliament.

The students are protesting under the banner of the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The CJP was formed in May after the Supreme Court Chief Justice compared some unemployed youth to "cockroaches" during an unrelated hearing. They are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including the NEET paper leak.

 

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