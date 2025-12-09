PM Modi's BIG statement on IndiGo crisis, says rules for good governance, not to harass people

Amid the ongoing IndiGo chaos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that rules and regulations should improve governance, not cause hardship to Indian citizens, according to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

PM Modi's statement on IndiGo crisis

Rijiju on Tuesday highlighted the PM's concern over the chaos that had ensued following several cancellations of flights operated by IndiGo Airlines. The Minister said that the PM emphasised that passengers should not be inconvenienced. "During the NDA parliamentary meeting, the PM told NDA MPs that people should not be troubled, face inconvenience. Rules and laws are good but to correct the system, it is not right to harass people," said Rijiju.

Informing about the discussions held during the NDA Parliamentary Party, Rijiju said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided guidance to the MPs to focus on reforms for the betterment of people."All NDA leaders congratulated PM Modi for the NDA's victory in the Bihar elections. PM Modi guided all the NDA MPs to work for their respective constituencies. PM emphasised undertaking reforms across all sectors to ease the public's lives and ensure they face no problems. The PM said that laws should help people. He also urged the MPs to connect with the youth. I express my gratitude to the PM for this guidance. It was a very good meeting of the NDA parliamentary party," he said.

Ahead of the debate on election reforms, Rijiju said the government will have a chance to refute the "wrong narrative" the opposition is spreading. "Today, the Lok Sabha will discuss election reform. Opposition will speak. The government will also clear the delusion that has been created. The government will clarify the wrong narrative being set regarding people's trust and their participation in election processes," he said.



IndiGo disruptions: What we know so far



IndiGo's disruption is continuing, with nearly 500 IndiGo flights cancelled on Tuesday. Delhi (152) and Bengaluru (121) were among the hardest hit. Cancellations were also reported in Chennai (81), Hyderabad (58), Mumbai (31), Lucknow (26) and Ahmedabad (16), according to reports. Amid this, the government has decided to cut IndiGo’s winter flight schedule and reallocate those slots to other airlines.



(With inputs from ANI)