PM Modi breaks protocol to welcome President Putin at Delhi Airport; other leaders who have received this rare diplomatic gesture are...

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in landed in India on December 4, Thursday evening and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Delhi Airport in a rare gesture, by breaking standard protocols. Who are the leaders that have received personal welcome by PM Modi?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in landed in India on December 4, Thursday evening and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Delhi Airport in a rare gesture, by breaking standard protocols. President Putin is on a two-day visit to India to attend the 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit, which is scheduled to be held today on December 5.

Rare reception of President Putin by PM Modi

PM Modi arrived at the Palam Airport in Delhi, to receive his longtime friend Russian President Putin. They both exchanged a warm hug soon after Putin landed. This was Putin's first visit to India in four years, he last visited on December 2021. Breaking standard protocol, Prime Minister Modi personally received President Putin at New Delhi's Palam airport.

Who are the leaders that have received personal welcome by PM Modi?

However this is not the first time, PM Modi has personally received and welcomed world leaders in India. Over the last 11 years, PM Modi has reciieved leaders like Barack Obama, Sheikh Hasina and many others.

In 2015, PM Modi broke standard protocol for the first time and received US President Barack Obama, as he was invited as the chief guest in Republic Day parade. He continued the tradition and personally welcomed US president Donald Trump in 2020.

In 2017, he welcomed Bangladesh ex-PM Sheikh Hasina and Japanese ex-PM Shinzo Abe at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport.

PM Modi shares close relations with the leaders of Middle-east. He personally received UAE President

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2024 and Amir of Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani 2025.