FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi breaks protocol to welcome President Putin at Delhi Airport; other leaders who have received this rare diplomatic gesture are...

'Is Siraj a one-format player?': Aakash Chopra questions selectors for not picking Mohammed Siraj in ODIs

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit seals India's $2 billion nuclear submarine deal

Oracle’s Larry Ellison becomes second richest again, Mukesh Ambani net worth increases to Rs 95,2865..., now ranks..., check Gautam Adani’s rank, net worth

REAL reason why Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 could not release in theatres today; Here's what we know

'Where is Mohammed Shami?': Former Indian spinner slams selectors over 'sidelining good bowlers'

Simone Tata passes away at 95: Know how Ratan Tata's stepmother once established THIS Rs 36700 crore luxury cosmetic brand, company's name is...

Tata Group Chairman Noel Tata’s mother, Ratan Tata’s stepmother Simone Tata passes away at 95

Andre Russell finally breaks silence on his shocking IPL retirement, says 'couldn't see myself playing as...'

Akhanda 2 FIRST review OUT: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film is 'powerful' mass entertainer, 'must-watch' for cinema lovers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Is Siraj a one-format player?': Aakash Chopra questions selectors for not picking Mohammed Siraj in ODIs

Aakash Chopra questions selectors for not picking Mohammed Siraj in ODIs

IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports

IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit seals India's $2 billion nuclear submarine deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit seals India's $2 billion nuclear...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports

IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit

Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi breaks protocol to welcome President Putin at Delhi Airport; other leaders who have received this rare diplomatic gesture are...

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in landed in India on December 4, Thursday evening and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Delhi Airport in a rare gesture, by breaking standard protocols. Who are the leaders that have received personal welcome by PM Modi?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 11:55 AM IST

PM Modi breaks protocol to welcome President Putin at Delhi Airport; other leaders who have received this rare diplomatic gesture are...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in landed in India on December 4, Thursday evening and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Delhi Airport in a rare gesture, by breaking standard protocols. President Putin is on a two-day visit to India to attend the 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit, which is scheduled to be held today on December 5.

Rare reception of President Putin by PM Modi  

PM Modi arrived at the Palam Airport in Delhi, to receive his longtime friend Russian President Putin. They both exchanged a warm hug soon after Putin landed. This was Putin's first visit to India in four years, he last visited on December 2021.  Breaking standard protocol, Prime Minister Modi personally received President Putin at New Delhi's Palam airport.

Who are the leaders that have received personal welcome by PM Modi?

However this is not the first time, PM Modi has personally received and welcomed world leaders in India.  Over the last 11 years, PM Modi has reciieved leaders like Barack Obama, Sheikh Hasina and many others. 

In 2015, PM Modi broke standard protocol for the first time and received US President Barack Obama, as he was invited as the chief guest in Republic Day parade. He continued the tradition and personally welcomed US president Donald Trump in 2020.

In 2017, he welcomed Bangladesh ex-PM Sheikh Hasina and Japanese ex-PM Shinzo Abe at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport. 

PM Modi shares close relations with the leaders of Middle-east. He personally received UAE President 
Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2024 and Amir of Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani 2025.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    PM Modi breaks protocol to welcome President Putin at Delhi Airport; other leaders who have received this rare diplomatic gesture are...
    PM Modi breaks protocol to welcome President Putin at Delhi Airport; leaders who
    'Is Siraj a one-format player?': Aakash Chopra questions selectors for not picking Mohammed Siraj in ODIs
    Aakash Chopra questions selectors for not picking Mohammed Siraj in ODIs
    Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit seals India's $2 billion nuclear submarine deal
    Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit seals India's $2 billion nuclear...
    Oracle’s Larry Ellison becomes second richest again, Mukesh Ambani net worth increases to Rs 95,2865..., now ranks..., check Gautam Adani’s rank, net worth
    Oracle’s Larry Ellison becomes second richest again, Mukesh Ambani net worth inc
    REAL reason why Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 could not release in theatres today; Here's what we know
    REAL reason why Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 could not release in theatres
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
    IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
    Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
    Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
    Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
    Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
    From oranges to grapes and berries: 7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
    7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
    Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly international destinations
    Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly interna
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement