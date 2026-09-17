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PM Modi Birthday: Ujjain lit up with 25 lakh diyas, BJP Chief Nitin Nabin joins aashirwad ka diya at Ram Ghat

Ujjain lit up with 25 lakh diyas on Thursday for PM Modi's 76th birthday. BJP national president Nitin Nabin joined Aashirwad Ka Diya at Ram Ghat on Shipra riverfront.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 08:37 PM IST

PM Modi Birthday: Ujjain lit up with 25 lakh diyas, BJP Chief Nitin Nabin joins aashirwad ka diya at Ram Ghat
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Ujjain lit up with thousands of diyas on Thursday as part of celebrations marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday. BJP national president Nitin Nabin participated in the 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' programme at Ram Ghat, where the Shipra riverfront was illuminated with diyas.

Nabin shared a live video from Ujjain on X, saying he was participating in the 'Blessing of the Lamp' programme organised by the citizens of Ujjain. The visuals showed long stretches of the riverfront glowing with rows of lamps.

25 lakh diyas at Shipra Ghats and Mahakal Lok

According to reports, more than 25 lakh diyas were planned across the ghats of the Shipra river and the Mahakal Lok area in Ujjain. Nabin was scheduled to reach Ram Ghat in the evening and light the 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' before attending a bhajan programme.

The programme was part of a wider series of events organised around PM Modi's birthday and the BJP's 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', which is being held from September 17 to October 17 to mark 25 years of PM Modi's public life.

The event comes days after Nabin appealed to people across the country to light an 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' at their homes between 6 pm and 7 pm on September 17 and pray for PM Modi's long life and good health.

Diya programmes across India

The Ujjain event was among several diya-lighting programmes held across the country to mark PM Modi's birthday, including large-scale celebrations in Gujarat and Assam. In Gujarat, more than 88 lakh earthen lamps were planned at over 18,500 locations under the 'Aashirvad No Divdo' programme.

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