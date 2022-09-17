Search icon
PM Modi's birthday: Exclusive paints, sculptures, handicrafts, artefacts among memorable gifts lined-up for auction

The e-auction of memorable gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been started today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

Photo: ANI

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, the Union Ministry of Culture on Saturday started the e-auction of prestigious and memorable gifts presented to Modi.  The fourth edition of the e-auction began today and will remain open till October 2. 

"Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Krishan Reddy Twitted, "The time has arrived! It's 10 AM and the PM Mementos Auction 2022 is now open and live! Head to https://pmmementos.gov.in to register and participate in the auction in which exclusive gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been listed."

The mementoes are displaced at the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi. These items can also be viewed on the website also. This year approximately 1200 mementoes and gift items have been put on e-auction. 

Among the memorable gifts are exquisite paintings, sculptures, handicrafts and folk artefacts.  Several of these are items customarily offered as gifts, such as traditional angavastrams, shawls, headgears and ceremonial swords. 

(With inputs from ANI)

