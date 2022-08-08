‘His legacy will guide the nation for years’: PM Modi bids farewell to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in Parliament

PM Narendra Modi and VP Venkaiah Naidu (File photo)

Just a few days after the Vice Presidential Elections 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Parliament on Monday and bid farewell to outgoing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the current Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

During his farewell speed for the current Vice President of India, PM Modi praised Venkaiah Naidu for his legacy and political career, and also the increase in productivity of the upper house during his tenure as the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

While bidding adieu to VP Venkaiah Naidu with an emotional speech, PM Modi said, “You (Naidu) have always said that you have retired from politics but not from public life.” The prime minister further added that his tenure and legacy will “guide the nation for years to come”.

PM Modi further hailed the wit and one-liners often used by the Rajya Sabha Chairman during the Parliament sessions, during which "productivity of the House increased 70 percent". Venkaiah Naidu has been the RS chairman and the Vice President for five years.

“One of the admirable things about Naidu is his passion for Indian languages. This was reflected in how he presided over the House," Modi said, adding as chairman he encouraged the use of his mother tongue, as per PTI reports.

Talking about the famous one-liners and punches that Venkaiah Naidu used to pull during the Rajya Sabha sessions, PM Modi said, “They are wit-liners.” The prime minister further said, “There is both depth and substance in what Naidu says.”

"As our vice president, you devoted a lot of time to youth welfare. A lot of your programmes were focused on Yuva Shakti," he said, as per PTI reports.

Venkaiah Naidu will be stepping down from the post of Vice President on August 10, after which VP-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar will be assuming the post.

After the Presidential and VP elections 2022, Prime Minister Modi pointed out that Independence Day this year will be celebrated with the president, vice president, Lok Sabha speaker, and prime minister all born in independent India. "And each of them comes from very humble backgrounds,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

