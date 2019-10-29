PM Modi, Bhagwat, Kohli on hit-list of terror group; NIA receives letter

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has received a letter, purportedly from a terror group, that claimed that prominent personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Team India captain Virat Kohli are on a threat list.

The list also includes Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Lal Krishna Advani, BJP working President JP Nadda and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

According to a source cited by news agency IANS, the anonymous letter says that All India Lashkar-e-Taiba will target Kohli and prominent politicians. The sender's name on the letter is mentioned as All India Lashkar-e-Taiba High Power Committee, Kozhikode.

The sources further added that it could be a hoax, but given the heightened threat perception, no chance is being taken and security reviews are being carried out.

The letter was also forwarded to the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI).

Delhi Police have been asked to tighten up the Indian cricket team's security who are scheduled to face Bangladesh in a T20 international at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on November 3. Kohli is likely to skip the T20I series owing to a hectic schedule. He will, however, return for the succeeding Test series.

The new All India Lashkar-e-Taiba is a revamped Lashkar-e-Taiba, formed after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, sources said on Tuesday.

The outfit aims to avenge the deaths of terrorists killed by the Indian Army, sources said.