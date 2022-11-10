Search icon
PM Modi Bengaluru trip: Here's which route to avoid traffic

From 8 am to 2 pm on Friday, Bengaluru will continue to have traffic restrictions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

PM Modi Bengaluru trip: Here's which route to avoid traffic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bangalore on Friday, November 11, 2022 to take part in various events: the second terminal at the Kempegowda International Airport will open, the Vande Bharat Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru Express will be flagged off, and a 108-foot-tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda will be unveiled. Karanataka’s traffic police have announced diversions that will remain in force from 8am to 2 pm on November 11. 
 
Preferred routes or roads on November 11 to avoid traffic: Mysore Bank Circle: Vehicles moving from Mysore Bank Circle to Palace Road have to use KG Road. 
 
LRDE Junction: To get to Basaveshwara Junction from LRDE Junction, utilise Raj Bhavan Road.
 
Trilight Junction: When leaving Maurya Junction, vehicles should turn left at Race View Circle, then turn left at Shivananda Circle before passing Nehru Circle.
 
Race View junction: Vehicles travelling from KK Road towards Windsor Manor should turn left at Shivananda Circle and proceed via Nehru Circle.
 
Maramma Circle: When travelling from the BHEL Circle to the Mekhri Circle, vehicles should turn right in front of the Sadashivanagar police station and proceed through Maramma Circle and Margosa Road.
 
Bhashyam Circle: Vehicles travelling from Bhashyam Circle to Cauvery Junction should turn left onto Margosa Road and then right onto Malleswaram 18th Cross Road.
 
Balekundri junction: At Balekundri Circle and Cunningham Road, vehicles travelling from Balekundri intersection toward Majestic should turn right.
 
Changes are also made in routes connecting KR Puram to Madiwala, Madiwala to Whitefield, Banashankari to Kengeri to Magadi Road, Tumakuru Road (Peenya-Yeshwantpur), Hosur to Anekal-Kanankapura and Ramanagar, Jayanagar to Basavanagudi, and Halasuru to Shivajinagar.
 
The Outer Ring Road should be used instead of entering the city from 7 am to 3 pm, according to police. From 7 am to 3 pm, large trucks are not permitted to enter.
 
The entry of heavy vehicles is restricted from 7am to 3 pm. 
 
Traffic restrictions: OTC junction, Police Thimmaiah Circle, Raj Bhavan Road, Basaveshwara Circle, Palace Road, Race Course Road, Sankey Road, Queen’s Road, Ballari Road, Airport Elevated Corridor, Seshadri Road, KG Road, and all roads surrounding Kempegowda International Road
