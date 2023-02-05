PM Modi becomes world’s most popular leader; leaves behind Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden: Check ranking list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo - PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always remained a fairly popular leader across the world, but this time he has topped the list of the World’s Most Popular Political Leaders, with his global approval ratings through the roof this year.

PM Modi has been deemed the most popular global political leader by political intelligence company Morning Consult, which has surveyed 22 countries and released a list of world leaders who have been ranked on the basis of their popularity.

PM Narendra Modi, who is often praised for his charisma and oratory skills, has a global approval rating of 78 percent on the list of the world’s most popular world leaders. PM Modi left behind popular leaders such as United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden.

The official website of Morning Consult said, “The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from January 26-31, 2023. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country.”

Global Leader Approval: *Among all adults



Modi: 78%

López Obrador: 68%

Albanese: 58%

Meloni: 52%

Lula da Silva: 50%

Biden: 40%

Trudeau: 40%

Sánchez: 36%

Scholz: 32%

Sunak: 30%

Macron: 29%

Yoon: 23%

Kishida: 21%

US President Joe Biden was on the 7th rank on the list, tying with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at an approval rating of around 40 percent. UK PM Rishi Sunak was in the 10th position on the list, with his global approval rating at 30 percent.

PM Modi is followed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has an approval rating of 68 percent, and ranked third is Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, with an approval rating of 58 percent.

World’s most popular political leaders: Top 10 ranking

Indian PM Narendra Modi

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

US President Joe Biden

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

