Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

PM Modi becomes world’s most popular leader; leaves behind Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden: Check ranking list

The list of the world’s most popular political leaders was released by a firm, and PM Modi topped the list with the highest approval rating.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 07:07 AM IST

PM Modi becomes world’s most popular leader; leaves behind Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden: Check ranking list
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo - PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always remained a fairly popular leader across the world, but this time he has topped the list of the World’s Most Popular Political Leaders, with his global approval ratings through the roof this year.

PM Modi has been deemed the most popular global political leader by political intelligence company Morning Consult, which has surveyed 22 countries and released a list of world leaders who have been ranked on the basis of their popularity.

PM Narendra Modi, who is often praised for his charisma and oratory skills, has a global approval rating of 78 percent on the list of the world’s most popular world leaders. PM Modi left behind popular leaders such as United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden.

The official website of Morning Consult said, “The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from January 26-31, 2023. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country.”

 

 

US President Joe Biden was on the 7th rank on the list, tying with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at an approval rating of around 40 percent. UK PM Rishi Sunak was in the 10th position on the list, with his global approval rating at 30 percent.

PM Modi is followed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has an approval rating of 68 percent, and ranked third is Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, with an approval rating of 58 percent.

World’s most popular political leaders: Top 10 ranking

  • Indian PM Narendra Modi
  • Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador
  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
  • Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
  • Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
  • US President Joe Biden
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
  • Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
  • Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz
  • UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

READ | What is Assam child marriage crackdown row? Know why it has sparked massive protests by women

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Five foods to avoid that increase the risk of cancer
IPL 2023: 5 youngest players in the mini-auction pool
Tomatoes: Nutrient-packed superfood with surprising health benefits
Akash Ambani, wife Shloka throw birthday bash for son Prithvi, high-profile celebs join in; See pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 596 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.