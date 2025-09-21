Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi bats for self-reliant India, hails GST reforms | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, i.e., September 21, delivered his address to the nation ahead of the first day of Navratri, coinciding with the implementation of the revised GST rates.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 05:51 PM IST

PM Modi bats for self-reliant India, hails GST reforms | Top quotes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image credit: DD News)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, i.e., September 21, delivered his address to the nation ahead of the first day of Navratri, coinciding with the implementation of the revised GST rates. In his address, PM Modi said that the "GST Bachat Utsav" begins tomorrow, as the reforms will help the middle-class, farmers, and youth save big. 

    Here are the top 10 quotes from Prime Minister's address:

    1. “Navratri festivities are commencing. I extend my wishes to all of you. From the first day of Navratri, the country is taking an important step towards a 'Amtanirbhar Bharat' and development. New GST reforms will be implemented since tomorrow's sunrise.”

    2. "From tomorrow in the nation, 'GST Bachat Utsav' will commence. Your savings will increase and you will be able to buy your favourite things...'GST Bachat Utsav' will benefit all sections of the society..."

    3. “GST reforms will bring happiness to every family, will accelerate India's growth story.”

    4. “... When India embarked on GST reform in 2017, it marked the beginning of changing an old history and creating a new one. For decades, our country's people and our country's traders were entangled in a web of various taxes. Octroi, entry tax, sales tax, excise, VAT, service tax—dozens of such taxes existed in our country. To send goods from one city to another, we had to cross countless checkpoints...”

    5. “In the new form, there will now be only 5% and 18% tax slabs. This means that most everyday items will become cheaper. Food items, medicines, soap, brush, paste, health and life insurance, many such goods and services will either be tax-free or only a 5% tax will have to be paid. Out of the goods which were earlier taxed at 12%, 99% of the items have now come under the slab of 5% tax...”

    6. “Let us buy goods that are made in India… that carry the hard work of our youth… that hold the sweat and effort of our sons and daughters.”

    7. “This reform is not only about reducing prices but about creating new opportunities. The savings of our middle class will increase, our youth will benefit, and the entire economy will gain momentum,

    8. “Decisions of raising I-T exemption limit, GST reforms will save people ₹2.5 lakh crore.”

    9. “What the people of the country need… what we can produce within the country… we should produce it here itself.”

    10. Tyohaaro ke iss mausam mein sabka muh meetha hoga. Desh ke har pariwar ki khushiya badhegi... I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to millions of families across the country for the Next Generation GST reforms and 'Bachat Utsav'. These reforms will accelerate India's growth story, simplify business, make investment more attractive, and make every state an equal partner in the race for development..."

     

