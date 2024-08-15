Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

WHO declares Mpox a global public health emergency

Frog rides snake in viral video, internet stunned by unlikely friendship

'Strictest punishment for crimes against women': PM Modi's first reaction to Kolkata rape-murder

Stree 2: A blockbuster game changer in the Indian horror-comedy universe

'People of India worried...': PM Modi bats for safety of Hindu community in Bangladesh amid unrest

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Frog rides snake in viral video, internet stunned by unlikely friendship

Frog rides snake in viral video, internet stunned by unlikely friendship

'People of India worried...': PM Modi bats for safety of Hindu community in Bangladesh amid unrest

'People of India worried...': PM Modi bats for safety of Hindu community in Bangladesh amid unrest

Viral video: Woman applies her own poop as face mask, sparks internet backlash

Viral video: Woman applies her own poop as face mask, sparks internet backlash

Foods worse for liver than alcohol

Foods worse for liver than alcohol

Independence Day 2024: 8 Bollywood blockbusters released on August 15

Independence Day 2024: 8 Bollywood blockbusters released on August 15

10 immunity-boosting foods for women in 30s

10 immunity-boosting foods for women in 30s

रक्षाबंधन की मांगी छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

रक्षाबंधन की मांगी छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

16 साल की बच्ची के सिर चढ़ा रील का खुमार, मोबाइल पकड़ने के चक्कर में छठे फ्लोर से गिरी और...

16 साल की बच्ची के सिर चढ़ा रील का खुमार, मोबाइल पकड़ने के चक्कर में छठे फ्लोर से गिरी और...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 heaviest bikes in India: Check weight, price, features and more

5 heaviest bikes in India: Check weight, price, features and more

Skincare: 5 beauty benefits of using glycolic acid

Skincare: 5 beauty benefits of using glycolic acid

Independence Day 2024: What is the old name of Red Fort?

Independence Day 2024: What is the old name of Red Fort?

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he took four-year break from films for this reason: 'I just didn't want...'

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he took four-year break from films for this reason: 'I just didn't want...'

Kangana Ranaut to quit acting after Emergency? Actress breaks her silence, 'If people want to...'

Kangana Ranaut to quit acting after Emergency? Actress breaks her silence, 'If people want to...'

Meet actor, who once lived on Rs 6 lunch, was labelled ‘finished’, had no work for 4 years; then gave Rs 1000-crore film

Meet actor, who once lived on Rs 6 lunch, was labelled ‘finished’, had no work for 4 years; then gave Rs 1000-crore film

HomeIndia

India

'People of India worried...': PM Modi bats for safety of Hindu community in Bangladesh amid unrest

On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi called for the safety and protection of the Hindus and other minority communities in neighboring country, Bangladesh.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 15, 2024, 09:56 AM IST

'People of India worried...': PM Modi bats for safety of Hindu community in Bangladesh amid unrest
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image/X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In his address to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed that the people of India are worried about the Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh, which faced violent attacks by the Islamist extremist groups in the wake of Sheikh Hasina's resignation from the post of Prime Minister. 

"The 140 crore citizens of India are worried about the safety and protection of the Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh, the same should be ensured. India always wants to see other countries walk on the path of peace and happiness. We are committed towards peace", said the Prime Minister. 

The Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh spent anxious hours in the wake of Sheikh Hasina's resignation following the anti-government protests in the country. The violent attacks claimed several lives and many families, houses, temples across the country came under attack by the unruly mob. 

Meanwhile, India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day, marking a significant milestone in the history since the nation's liberation from the British rule. 

This year's theme is 'Viksit Bharat', falling in line with the Modi government's vision to make the country developed by 2047. 

The Prime Minister delivered his 11th consecutive speech to the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of 78th Independence Day.

Dressed in white kurta and blue attire and a traditional multicolour safa, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries. Around 2,000 people from various States and Union Territories, dressed in traditional attire, have been invited to witness the grand ceremony being held on the Red Fort here in the national capital. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who once sold snacks on a cycle, now runs Rs 4229 crore company, his business is…

Meet man who once sold snacks on a cycle, now runs Rs 4229 crore company, his business is…

'Jab se unn do ladkon ki...': BJP's fierce jibe at opposition in Uttar Pradesh over Kannauj rape incident

'Jab se unn do ladkon ki...': BJP's fierce jibe at opposition in Uttar Pradesh over Kannauj rape incident

Meet only married couple to top box office in 34 years; bigger stars than Alia-Ranbir, Deepika-Ranveer, Saif-Kareena

Meet only married couple to top box office in 34 years; bigger stars than Alia-Ranbir, Deepika-Ranveer, Saif-Kareena

Rohit Sharma overtakes Shubman Gill, closes in on Babar Azam's No. 1 spot in ICC ODI batting rankings

Rohit Sharma overtakes Shubman Gill, closes in on Babar Azam's No. 1 spot in ICC ODI batting rankings

Wealthiest central banks in world; RBI is at...

Wealthiest central banks in world; RBI is at...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 heaviest bikes in India: Check weight, price, features and more

5 heaviest bikes in India: Check weight, price, features and more

Skincare: 5 beauty benefits of using glycolic acid

Skincare: 5 beauty benefits of using glycolic acid

Independence Day 2024: What is the old name of Red Fort?

Independence Day 2024: What is the old name of Red Fort?

Meet star who was bigger than Vijay, Ajith, Dhanush; was left paralysed, quit films, built Rs 3300 crore business empire

Meet star who was bigger than Vijay, Ajith, Dhanush; was left paralysed, quit films, built Rs 3300 crore business empire

Who is Jasmin Walia, Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend? British singer said to be vacationing with cricketer in Greece

Who is Jasmin Walia, Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend? British singer said to be vacationing with cricketer in Greece

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement