'People of India worried...': PM Modi bats for safety of Hindu community in Bangladesh amid unrest

On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi called for the safety and protection of the Hindus and other minority communities in neighboring country, Bangladesh.

In his address to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed that the people of India are worried about the Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh, which faced violent attacks by the Islamist extremist groups in the wake of Sheikh Hasina's resignation from the post of Prime Minister.

"The 140 crore citizens of India are worried about the safety and protection of the Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh, the same should be ensured. India always wants to see other countries walk on the path of peace and happiness. We are committed towards peace", said the Prime Minister.

The Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh spent anxious hours in the wake of Sheikh Hasina's resignation following the anti-government protests in the country. The violent attacks claimed several lives and many families, houses, temples across the country came under attack by the unruly mob.

Meanwhile, India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day, marking a significant milestone in the history since the nation's liberation from the British rule.

This year's theme is 'Viksit Bharat', falling in line with the Modi government's vision to make the country developed by 2047.

The Prime Minister delivered his 11th consecutive speech to the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of 78th Independence Day.

Dressed in white kurta and blue attire and a traditional multicolour safa, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries. Around 2,000 people from various States and Union Territories, dressed in traditional attire, have been invited to witness the grand ceremony being held on the Red Fort here in the national capital.