PM Modi: Auto industry's innovation for greener alternatives is need of the hour

Our government has adopted an enabling approach towards creating a global manufacturing hub by encouraging manufacturers to "Make in India," says PM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed the need for the automobile industry's innovation for green alternatives to ensure the protection and conservation of the environment as well as help in making India self-reliant.

In a written address to the annual session of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Modi said, "Amrit Kaal is an opportunity to achieve self-sufficiency in every sector and the automobile sector is no exception."

The automobile sector has contributed to all-around development and growth of the economy through new avenues for employment generation, the Prime Minister said in his message read out by SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa.

"It is a need of the hour that the automobile industry's innovation for greener alternatives attains a new momentum, to ensure the protection and conservation of the environment, as well as help in making India self-reliant," Modi said.

He also expressed hope that the various stakeholders gathered at the convention that includes industry experts, manufacturers and policymakers, will hold vibrant deliberations to develop a futuristic blueprint for the automobile sector.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the Indian auto industry on becoming the fourth largest in terms of vehicle manufacturing and lauded its achievement of record exports.

"These accomplishments that came despite the pandemic have played a key role in India's economic resurgence," he added.

Modi also said the automobile sector has contributed to the all-around development and growth of the economy through new avenues for employment generation.

"Our government has adopted an enabling approach towards creating a global manufacturing hub by encouraging manufacturers to "Make in India'," he added.

Be it Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes that boost manufacturing, or the encouragement for Electric Vehicles and hybrid vehicles, or ethanol-blended petrol, the government has taken many initiatives to further empower the automobile industry, Modi added.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that mobility holds the key to the progress of humanity and it is driving every sphere of life in a way that was never imagined before.

"The quality and ease of mobility is a primary factor in ensuring growth," he said.

(Source: PTI)

