PM Modi, Australian PM Anthony Albanese to watch 4th IND vs AUS Test in Ahmedabad on March 9

File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch the fourth Test match of the ongoing Border–Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad on March 9 with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. The fourth Test match is scheduled to start on March 9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It is to be noted that Australian PM Albanese is scheduled to arrive in India on March 8 for a four-day visit. PM Albanese’s visit is significant as this will be first visit by an Australian PM to India in the last six years.

A statement released by the office of the Australian PM said that Albanese visit to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi will boost the relations between India and Australia.

Australia PM Albanese will land in Ahmedabad on March 8 and is scheduled to visit Mumbai on March 9, said a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Modi and PM Albanese also attend the Australia-India Annual Leaders' summit in New Delhi

On March 9, both leaders will go to Ahmedabad to watch the fourth and final match in the Border–Gavaskar Trophy. India is currently leading the four-match series 2-1.

India have won the first two matches of the series, but Australia staged a superb comeback in the third Test at Indore to make the fourth and final Test interesting.