PM Modi attends 'bhajan clubbing' event at Delhi's DDU park on Deendayal Upadhyaya birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a Bhajan Clubbing event at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Park in Delhi to celebrate the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya and paid tribute to the Antyodaya philosophy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a 'Bhajan Clubbing' event at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Park on Friday evening. The gathering was held to mark birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Video from event shows PM Modi seated in front row while musicians and singers performed devotional songs on stage. PM Modi was dressed in white kurta-pyjama accompanied by orange waistcoat.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends 'Bhajan Clubbing' at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Park in Delhi, on the occasion of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary.



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/cSMCyrfIKg — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2026

Modi's Tribute: Antyodaya philosophy

PM Modi paid tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, praising his philosophy of 'Antyodaya' as the cornerstone of public welfare and national development. In a post on social media platform X, he highlighted how Deendayal's vision continues to direct contemporary policy and grassroots empowerment.

He wrote, "My humble salutations to the true practitioner of national service, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, on his birth anniversary. He regarded the upliftment of the person standing in the last row of society as the foundation of nation-building and gave us the philosophy of Antyodaya, which continues to provide profound inspiration for public welfare even today."

Urging citizens to embrace the thinker's legacy, Prime Minister added, "Let us, on this special occasion, reaffirm our resolve to internalise his thoughts and ideals and fulfil our social and national responsibilities. As effort is made, so swiftly does the fruit appear. Thus, human endeavour alone exists; let destiny be that very thing."

PM Modi called upon everyone to imbibe his ideals and fulfil social and national responsibilities and also shared a Sanskrit Subhashitam, highlighting that success and innovation are driven by continuous effort and courage, rather than luck, the press release stated.