FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'No Hard Feelings, We Understand': US on India warning over Russia sanctions bill with 100% tariff threat

US on India warning over Russia sanctions bill with 100% tariff threat

PM Modi attends 'bhajan clubbing' event at Delhi's DDU park on Deendayal Upadhyaya birth anniversary

PM Modi attends 'bhajan clubbing' event at Delhi's DDU park on Deendayal Upadhya

Who is Baranica Elangovan? The history-maker who won India's first Asian Games pole vault medal

Who is Baranica Elangovan? India’s Asian Games pole vault history-maker

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

PM Modi attends 'bhajan clubbing' event at Delhi's DDU park on Deendayal Upadhyaya birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a Bhajan Clubbing event at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Park in Delhi to celebrate the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya and paid tribute to the Antyodaya philosophy.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 26, 2026, 09:34 AM IST

PM Modi attends 'bhajan clubbing' event at Delhi's DDU park on Deendayal Upadhyaya birth anniversary
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a 'Bhajan Clubbing' event at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Park on Friday evening. The gathering was held to mark birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Video from event shows PM Modi seated in front row while musicians and singers performed devotional songs on stage. PM Modi was dressed in white kurta-pyjama accompanied by orange waistcoat.

Modi's Tribute: Antyodaya philosophy

PM Modi paid tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, praising his philosophy of 'Antyodaya' as the cornerstone of public welfare and national development. In a post on social media platform X, he highlighted how Deendayal's vision continues to direct contemporary policy and grassroots empowerment.

He wrote, "My humble salutations to the true practitioner of national service, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, on his birth anniversary. He regarded the upliftment of the person standing in the last row of society as the foundation of nation-building and gave us the philosophy of Antyodaya, which continues to provide profound inspiration for public welfare even today."

Urging citizens to embrace the thinker's legacy, Prime Minister added, "Let us, on this special occasion, reaffirm our resolve to internalise his thoughts and ideals and fulfil our social and national responsibilities. As effort is made, so swiftly does the fruit appear. Thus, human endeavour alone exists; let destiny be that very thing."

PM Modi called upon everyone to imbibe his ideals and fulfil social and national responsibilities and also shared a Sanskrit Subhashitam, highlighting that success and innovation are driven by continuous effort and courage, rather than luck, the press release stated.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'No Hard Feelings, We Understand': US on India warning over Russia sanctions bill with 100% tariff threat
US on India warning over Russia sanctions bill with 100% tariff threat
PM Modi attends 'bhajan clubbing' event at Delhi's DDU park on Deendayal Upadhyaya birth anniversary
PM Modi attends 'bhajan clubbing' event at Delhi's DDU park on Deendayal Upadhya
Pakistan: Lockdown in Islamabad to stop march of Imran Khan's party PTI
Pakistan: Lockdown in Islamabad to stop march of Imran Khan's party PTI
Pakistan raises Indus Water Treaty issue at UNGA, thanks Trump for intervention stopping Operation Sindoor
Pakistan raises Indus Water Treaty issue at UNGA, thanks Trump for intervention
Gold, Silver prices today, September 26, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, Silver prices today, September 26, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement