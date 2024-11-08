INDIA
He said the people of Maharashtra are seeing the manifesto of 'Mahayuti' and the 'ghotala patra' of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The MVA includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Congress in his election rally here, saying Congress wants to create rift among OBCs and asked if the opposition party, which is constituent of the MVA, will praise late Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray "whose contribution to the politics of the country and Maharashtra is incomparable."
He said the people of Maharashtra are seeing the manifesto of 'Mahayuti' and the 'ghotala patra' of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The MVA includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).
"Balasaheb Thackeray's contribution to the politics of the country and Maharashtra is incomparable. But not a single word comes out from the mouth of Congress leaders in praise of Balasaheb Thackeray. I challenge my friends in the MVA, they should get the Congress leaders to praise Balasaheb Thackeray and his ideology...Today is 8th November, I will count the number of days and wait for a reply from MVA people," PM Modi said.
He also targeted Congress over its view of VD Savarkar and said party leader Rahul Gandhi has apparently been told by his allies here not to air his views about the freedom fighter. He also referred to BJP-led government approving classical Language status to Marathi along with Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali languages.
"We gave Marathi the recognition, which this great language deserves. We talked about the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. BJP proudly says that Veer Savarkar is our source of inspiration. Veer Savarkar is the pride of Maharashtra and the nation. But on the other hand, Congress and the people of MVA never let Marathi language get the status of elite language. Congress people abuse Veer Savarkar...I have heard that the people of MVA sat with the 'Yuvraj' of Congress and told him to stop abusing Veer Savarkar if you want to win elections in Maharashtra," PM Modi said.
He alleged that Congress wants OBC castes to fight among themselves. "Congress's clear opinion is that only when OBCs are weakened, the path to power will open for Congress, so Congress wants to create rifts among OBCs. Here in Nashik, there are so many OBC castes...Congress wants all these castes to fight among themselves...Congress has entered the field to destroy you. It is most troubled by your unity and strength. That is why it wants OBCs to lose their unity and open the way to power for Congress," PM Modi said.
PM Modi said the Congress cannot tolerate a person from OBC community having become the Prime Minister of the country. "A person from the OBC has become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time, Congress can't come to terms with this truth. Congress has lost its sleep. They are venting their anger on the OBC...MVA is against the Ladki Bahan Yojana, they went to the Court to stop this scheme," he said.
He alleged that people have rejected Congress in different parts of the country and now it is "parasitic" party dependent on its allies for electoral success. "The people of Maharashtra are seeing the manifesto of 'Mahayuti' and the 'ghotala patra' of MVA...The whole country has completely rejected the Congress due to its actions. Congress is no longer the All India Congress. Congress has now become a parasitic Congress. This Congress party is now surviving only on crutches. Be it Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar or Jharkhand, in most states, Congress is in a position to contest elections only with the support of other parties...Congress wants to divide SCs, STs and OBCs. OBCs were never able to unite during the Congress rule," he said.
PM Modi said Congress has not been able to come to power on its own since the ninetees when OBCs (other backward communities) united.
"OBCs got reservation only when the Congress government was removed. During Nehru's time, Congress kept OBCs divided into different castes, then Indira Gandhi also had the same attitude and the same was the case with Rajiv Gandhi. These people never allowed OBCs to unite and as soon as OBCs united in the 90s and became powerful, the Congress stopped forming governments with full majority," he said.
He also referred to ruckus in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly over the resolution for restoration of "special status and constitutional guarantees" and said Congress and its allies want to again implement Article 370.
"You must have seen it on TV. 2-3 days ago, Congress and its allies created a ruckus in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to re-implement Article 370. These people again want the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar to be removed from Jammu and Kashmir. These people again want that the reservation that Dalits, Valmiki community to be snatched away. Against the Constitution, against Dalits, backward classes, tribals, Congress is as much a part of this conspiracy as their other allies in the MVA. The Congress and the Aghadi people leave no opportunity to push the country backwards and weaken it," he said.
"What did these people not do to push the country backwards in defence manufacturing...They spread falsehoods about HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited), stirred up controversies, and incited employees. However, HAL has now emerged as a company with record profits. When policies are clear and intentions are good, you get good results. Congress and its allies neither care about Baba Saheb Ambedkar's constitution, nor about the court, nor about the sentiments of the country. They carry the constitution book in their pockets just for show. These Congress people are the ones who did not allow Baba Saheb's Constitution to be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir for 75 years. BJP and NDA removed Article 370 and implemented one country, one constitution," he added.
He talked of the developement initiatives under the ruling Mahayuti government and said Maharashtra is far ahead in modern infrastructure projects. "Highways and expressways are being built here. Investments are being made here in the areas of modern technology. If any government stops this work, will Maharashtra be able to move forward, will the youth of Maharashtra get employment opportunities? If this work stops, Maharashtra will be left far behind. This is what the Congress and its allies want, this is their agenda. Whenever any big work is done in Maharashtra, these people come to oppose it," he alleged.
The Prime Minister also spoke of steps taken for the welfare of farmers and women. "In a double-engine government, the speed of development doubles. Along with that, the benefits of the schemes also double. The farmers of Maharashtra are experiencing this today. Here, the farmers are getting the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Along with that, they are also getting Namo Shetkari Maha Samman Nidhi. That is financial help of Rs 12,000 annually. I want to tell my farmer friends that when our government is formed again in Maharashtra, this help of Rs 12,000 will increase to Rs 15,000. Lakhs of farmer families of Maharashtra will get a huge benefit from this," he said.
"Today, in Maharashtra more than 50 lakh women have been given free gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojana. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, more than 1.25 crore households in the state have started getting tap water facility. Today, about 7 crore people of Maharashtra are getting free ration every month," he said.
"More than 26 lakh poor people of the state have benefited from the PM Awas Yojana, they have been given concrete houses. To ensure that such work for the poor continues, it is necessary to form a Mahayuti government again in Maharashtra," he added.
PM Modi said his 11-day ritual, before pran prathistha of Ram Temple idol in Ayodhya, started from Nashik. the Prime Minister will address a series of rallies in the state sover the next few days.
"Today, on the first day of the Maharashtra Assembly election campaign, I have had the privilege of coming to the holy land of Nashik. When the 500-year wait for the Ram temple in Ayodhya ended and Lord Shri Ram returned once again, my 11-day fasting ritual before the Pran Pratishtha also started from Nashik," PM Modi said.
"Today, once again, I have come to Nashik for a developed Maharashtra, for a developed India, to seek the blessings of Nashik...Our country is making new records because today there is a government in the country that cares for the poor. When the poor progress, only then the does country progress. For so many decades, Congress and its allies gave the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao', yet the poor remained dependent on food, clothing and shelter. Now, within just 10 years, 25 crore people of the country have come out of poverty," he added.
Maharashtra will go for assembly polls on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.
(this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)
BIG move by Gautam Adani, as Adani Power cuts Bangladesh supply by over 60% due to...
PM Modi attacks Congress in Nashik rally, says party wants to create rift among OBCs
This is India's second richest city, home to 57 billionaires, it’s seven expensive residential areas are…
Arjun Kapoor reveals dad Boney Kapoor took 4 years to deal with Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja failure: 'He's gambler at..'
Health Insurance Claim Process: A Step-by-Step guide
Ali Haider emerges as a young, driven digital disruptor with ConnectPR
Celebrating legacy of Sanjeev Sinha: 'Buoyant Iconic Depth' art exhibition opens at India Habitat Centre
MySoho gears up for massive expansion that will shape future of flexible office space in Indian Tier-II towns
ACIBADEM LabMed Laboratories ensures high standards in medical testing
Watch: Gujarat family holds Rs 4 lakh samadhi ceremony for their 'lucky' car after 12 years of service
BCCI clears stance on Team India's travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, wants to play matches in....
THIS is world's highest-valued currency, not dollar, pound, euro
'Forgive me if...’: Justice DY Chandrachud's final message as Chief Justice of India
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announce their pregnancy, share heartfelt note, they will be blessed with first child in...
Watch: KL Rahul's brain fade leads to bizarre dismissal in India A vs Australia A match
Meme fest erupts after Biden delivers speech with smiling face, netizens say, 'He voted for Trump'
Viral video: Netizens react in shock as woman washes hair with toxic foam from Yamuna river, watch
How Trump’s ‘America First’ policy opens doors for India’s regional power
Apeksha Porwal on mixed reviews for Honeymoon Photographer, says this about Asha Negi getting more limelight | Exclusive
Days after Ratan Tata’s death, some good news for Noel Tata as THIS company earns Rs 582.71 crore net profit
42-year-old retired player breaks silence on registering for IPL, says, 'I have never...'
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office collection Week 1: Ajay leads race with Rs 260 crore, Kartik trails by...
'Main pairon mein gir gaya': Virat Kohli recalls memorable encounter with Sachin Tendulkar - Watch
Is kala namak really a detox? Shalini Passi swears by this simple health hack
Big blow to Mukesh Ambani, as Reliance Industries loses over Rs 4 lakh crore in market cap due to...
Meet woman who was forced to get married at 14, cracked BPSC exam after 5 attempts, she went on to pursue...
West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph suspended for two ODIs; here's why
Meet MMA Fighter-turned-actor who beat Dwayne Johnson to become world’s highest-paid debutant; he charged Rs...
Himachal CM Sukhu's samosas, cakes served to security staff; CID probe on
AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI: Saim Ayub, Haris Rauf shine as Pakistan thrash Australia by 9 wickets, level series 1-1
'Almost like a friend': Sudha Murty sought help from THIS influencer for research for Rajya Sabha speech
'Conspiracy against Kashmir': PM Modi slams NC-Cong's Article 370 resolution
Do Patti: T-series, Sachet-Parampara face social media wrath over Maiyya plagiarism accusation, netizens say 'shameful..
Mumbai police receives new threat targeting Salman Khan; on 'behalf of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang' sender demands...
Meet Tamanna Bharat, who is all set to represent India at Miss Asia Global 2024 in Kerala
Bengaluru coconut vendor's viral ad challenges Zepto, Blinkit prices, netizen says 'let him cook'
Vijay 69 movie review: Anupam Kher proves why 'age is just a number' with his finest slice-of-life drama to date
Vvan: Sidharth Malhotra drops motion poster of folk mythological thriller, Kiara Advani reacts
Uorfi Javed says Triptii Dimri should take dance class, slams her 'ganda step' in 'Mere Mehboob': 'Nas peet di apni...'
Virat Kohli gets embarrassed as crowd sings 'Happy Birthday to you' in live event, WATCH viral video
Gym and fitness is all about overall health, not just good looks: BigMuscles Nutrition’s Suhel Vats
'From the beginning...': Aishwarya Rai BREAKS silence on fights with Abhishek Bachchan amid divorce rumours
'Simplicity at its best': Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty's picture from Bengaluru's coffee shop leaves netizens inspired
Deepika Padukone makes first appearance with daughter Dua, Ranveer Singh twins with his baby girl; watch viral video
Station master's phone call with ex-wife led to Rs 3 crore loss to railways, know how
Uproar in J-K Assembly as BJP members protest over special status resolution
'That bungalow had...': Salman Khan's BIG revelation, says Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat was first offered to him but..
Aligarh Muslim University entitled to minority status under Article 30: SC
Nimrat Kaur on 'meeting right person' in viral statement amid dating rumours with Abhishek Bachchan: 'Marriage is a...'
Collaborative global response a must to combat climate change effectively: Dr Sanju Purohit
Viral: Man rants about his GenZ colleague's leave to heal from breakup, gets trolled
Why banks are shutting down ATMs despite high cash flow; NEW RBI rules, UPI impact explained, know here
Priyanka Gandhi contesting Wayanad bypoll with Jamaat-e-Islami support? Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan makes big statement
Arjun Kapoor's first relationship lasted 2 years, he was madly in love with this girl who is Malaika Arora's...
Splitsvilla, Crime Petrol-fame actor Nitin Chauhaan passes away at 35 allegedly by suicide
Worrying signs for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 840960 crore company? Elon Musk will push Donald Trump to...
Have Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma moved back to Mumbai? Here's what we know
This film that made Karisma superstar was rejected by Aishwarya Rai, Juhi Chawla refused to kiss lead actor, it earned..
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani are fond of these five dishes which cost Rs...
President Joe Biden reacts to Trump's victory, assures 'peaceful transfer of power', appeals Democratic supporters to..
Meet Indian-origin Kashyap 'Kash' Patel, who could be Donald Trump's likely pick for CIA Chief
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Why did Ajit Pawar not seek PM Modi's rally in Baramati? NCP leader says...
Donald Trump's second term worries Elon Musk's transgender daughter, says....
Meet Susie Wiles, Donald Trump's new White House Chief of Staff, creates history by becoming 1st woman to hold post
Salman Khan's biggest flop film was rejected by Preity Zinta, director quit cinema, made for Rs 19 crore, earned only..
US President-elect Donald Trump appoints Susan Wiles as White House chief of staff, first woman to hold position
'Silent prayer that...': After Arjun Kapoor confirms his breakup with Malaika Arora, her cryptic post goes viral
Meet IAS officer, who was a disabled bangle seller, cracked UPSC exam, is now serving in...
Aishwarya Rai's video showering love on Agastya Nanda goes viral amid her divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan
Delhi pollution: Air quality deteriorates to 'severe' level, AQI crosses 400 in Anand Vihar; spike in Asthma patients
Anupam Kher on Vijay 69, hates getting stereotyped, why he still asks work from directors: 'Main tang karta hoon ki...'
Meet IAS officer, who is nemesis of criminals, cracked UPSC exam with AIR 36, she is...
SC to pronounce verdict on Aligarh Muslim University's minority status today
Happy Chhath Puja 2024: Top 50 wishes, What'sApp messages, quotes to share with your loved ones
Viral video: Woman's sensual dance to 'namak' sets internet on fire, watch
SA vs IND, 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
SA vs IND, 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs India match
Meet man who is set to lead Truecaller, not from IIT, IIM, earlier served Vice President of...
Bigg Boss 18: Ekta Kapoor slams Vivian for having 'kaam ka ghamand', lashes out at Rajat Dalal, says 'mere baap ke..'
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office Day 7: Ajay's film mints Rs 255 crore, Kartik's movie earns Rs 236 crore
DNA TV Show: Why Pakistan worried about a Donald Trump presidency
Pakistan bow down as THIS country set to host India’s Champions Trophy 2025 matches
Vikrant Massey breaks silence on being trolled for touching her wife's feet: 'People abused me, I don't think...'
Centre declines spectrum auction pitch for satellite internet from Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal, boost to Elon Musk
Amid heavy pollution in Delhi, these 12 Indian cities enjoy fresh, clean air
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena confides in Kashish Kapoor about his stepdaughters, talks about his...
'Future superstars': Hrithik Roshan's sons Hrehaan and Hridaan are latest Instagram favourites, see here
After S Jaishankar's conference, India slams Canada for action against Australian news channel
Sidhu Moosewala's parents share NEW pic of his baby brother, netizens say 'so cute'
‘It definitely does a lot of good to my ego’: Aishwarya Rai gets candid in film promotion interview
Ignored for Australia Tests, India star slams sensational Ranji Trophy double ton
Interviewer asks Aishwarya Rai ‘how do you look so fab’, she says…
Anushka Sharma sends heartfelt wishes for Chhath Puja, shares photo of traditional celebration at Mumbai beach
How Biden’s Lame-Duck Period Could Influence Policy Decisions After Choosing Not to Run in 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo once kissed this Bollywood actress in Lisbon, shook internet, she is now married to...
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams’ extended mission sparks health warnings, doctors raise concerns about...
Watch: Viral video shows heated argument between passengers in Delhi metro
Virat Kohli's 'new chapter for me' post ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy sends internet into frenzy
Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, donated over Rs 400 crore in one year, Gautam Adani gave Rs...
Delhi: Air pollution in national capital spike during Chhath Puja, AQI reaches 'severe' level