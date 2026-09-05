PM Modi at SRCC: ‘Half-filled glass’, GDP growth, ‘fragile five’ to fastest-growing economy; key remarks

Modi revived his 2013 “half-filled glass” analogy, as he hit out at the critics of India’s latest GDP figures. He said those responsible for pushing the country into the “Fragile Five” were now unable to accept its emergence as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed college students at the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi. Modi used the occasion to highlight India’s economic transformation and his government’s record, including the latest GDP growth figures, the “Fragile Five” tag, manufacturing, employment and governance.

Here are the key remarks PM Modi made at the SRCC address:

1. Modi contrasted the pre-2014 era under the Congress-led government with the present, and asserted that the world now sees India as the fastest-growing major economy. He pointed to a series of positive developments in just the past week, including quarterly growth of 7.8 per cent, an upgrade in India’s credit rating by a Japanese agency, a nine-percent rise in power generation, a 20-per cent increase in overall vehicle sales (with two-wheeler sales up around 20 per cent and three-wheeler sales rising nearly 30 per cent), and strengthening consumer demand alongside expanding commercial activity.

2. “Growth was on the floor, and inflation and corruption were at their peak,” PM Modi said. “Terrorists were rampant… and there was nothing but despair.” He described the earlier period as one of policy paralysis that left the country in a “quagmire of despair.” He said India was then among the “fragile five nations.” Contrasting that past with the present, the Prime Minister declared that the backbone of Naxalism has been broken and that the world, which once spoke of India’s policy paralysis, now discusses its policy dynamism.

3. Modi revived his 2013 “half-filled glass” analogy, as he hit out at the critics of India’s latest GDP figures. He said those responsible for pushing the country into the “Fragile Five” were now unable to accept its emergence as the world’s fastest-growing major economy. “Despite being a critic of the then government, I did not use that platform only for criticism. I kept the vision and spoke positive things.” While some saw the glass as half full or half empty, he had insisted it was full — half with water and half with air. That optimism, he suggested, had guided the country’s subsequent growth roadmap.

4. He compared the economic situation from 2013 with the present, citing policy paralysis, inflation, a weak rupee, current-account deficit and slowing industrial growth at the time. He said India’s economic growth is also creating new employment opportunities.

5. Modi criticised what he described as the “mai-baap” culture, arguing that people should not remain dependent on those in power for basic services and opportunities. He recalled his idea of “P2G2” — pro-people, good governance — and said his government focuses on advance planning and delivery rather than waiting for crises.

6. Modi revisited his earlier pitch for Make In India, while pitching for domestic manufacturing, saying the idea had been dismissed by critics in 2013. He cited the growth of India's mobile-phone manufacturing and exports as an example of the country's changing manufacturing landscape. Projecting India as a future global manufacturing hub, centre for research and innovation and major agricultural exporter, he linked this to the broader Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat goals.

7. Modi also recalled the college’s journey from a modest beginning in Daryaganj to its present stature as a towering institution that has shaped generations of professionals, leaders, artists, lawyers and entrepreneurs. “Even today, in DU, when someone asks which college, the word SRCC is the same,” he said, praising the alumni who have carried the college’s name across the world.

(With inputs from IANS)