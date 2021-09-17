PM Modi at 71: Schemes launched by Prime Minister that boosted India's overall development

While citizens celebrate PM Modi's birthday, let's take a look at the schemes that he has launched over the years that benefit India in various forms

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 71 today on September 17, the prime focus still remains on achieving the maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine jabs administered in one day. BJP workers have urged the citizens to celebrate PM Modi's birthday by taking a jab. The BJP will also celebrate the 'Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan' from September 17 - October 7, the day PM Modi was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time in 2001.

While citizens and party workers celebrate PM Modi's birthday, let's take a look at the schemes that he has launched over the years that benefit India in various forms:

PM-KISAN Scheme (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi)

The PM-KISAN Scheme was introduced to provide financial support to farmers. Under this scheme, the government offers Rs 6,000 every year in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each to over 14.5 crore farmers across India. The funds are transferred directly to the bank accounts of the farmers.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Pension Yojana

This is another scheme that was introduced by the Modi 2.0 Cabinet to support the farmers of this country. This scheme provides a fixed monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to farmers across the country costing Rs 10,774.5 crore per annum. Farmer between the age of 18 to 40 years invest in this scheme to secure their future. The spouse is entitled to receive 50% of the pension amount in case of death.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana launched by PM Narendra Modi was aimed at offering affordable banking services to all households in India. Under this scheme, citizens can avail zero balance account, access to easy credit, insurance, and regular pension, access to need-based credit, remittances facility, insurance and pension.

Make in India

The 'Make in India' campaign was launched to promote investment, foster innovation, enhance skill development, protect intellectual property & build best in class manufacturing infrastructure. It has identified over 25 sectors of manufacturing, infrastructure that will further help us create better and bigger.

Swachh Bharat Mission

The 'Swachh Bharat' mission was launched on October 2, 2014, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. The mission launched across the country to promote cleanliness as a national movement. The mission aimed to achieve the 'Clean India' vision by October 2, 2019.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign was launched by PM Modi in 2015 across the country. The main purpose of this campaign was to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services intended for girls in India. The scheme was launched with initial funding of Rs 100 crore.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna (PMMY)

The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna (PMMY) was launched in 2015. The scheme provides loans worth up to Rs 10 lakhs to small and micro-enterprises. The main purpose of this scheme was to create valuable entrepreneurial space in India and promote it as well.

Atal Pension Yojana

The Atal Pension Yojana mainly focuses on the financial safety of the unorganised sector such as maids, gardeners, delivery boys, labourers, etc. The scheme basically allows people co-invest so that they can receive a certain guaranteed amount of pension when they are in need. Notably, the Atal Pension Yojana had also replaced the Swavalamban Yojana.

Start-up India

With promoting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India, it was also important to promote start-ups to provide an atmosphere of reliability. The Start-up India was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016. Young and smart individuals with ideas were promoted to do better by investing in them.

Namami Gange Yojana

As the name goes, this campaign was aimed at the conservation of the river Ganga by cleaning all the pollutants from the water.

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bhima Yojana

This scheme was particularly launched to insure India’s population from any unfortunate incidents like untimely accidents. The scheme is aimed at providing financial relief and aid to the ones who have lost their loved ones.

Digital India Mission

The Digital India Mission was by Prime Minister Narendra that basically aims at transforming India’s success story digitally.