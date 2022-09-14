Search icon
'PM Modi is quicker than cheetah when evading issues like inflation': Asaduddin Owaisi

PM Modi is set to release eight cheetahs being brought from Namibia into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on his birthday on September 17.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 08:36 PM IST

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that he is quicker than the cheetah when it comes to evading serious issues like inflation or unemployment.

"When we talk about unemployment, Modi leaves even the cheetah behind. When we ask about China occupying our territory, Modi ji is quicker than the cheetah," he said adding, "He is very quick in these matters, we are telling him to go slow."

"Wo bolne mein bahut tez hain," Owaisi said, implying that the PM can talk his way out of tricky situations. I am saying all this in a lighter vein so that the UAPA is not invoked against me," he said, referring to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The eight cheetahs will arrive on a customised Boeing 747-400 aircraft from Namibia's capital Windhoek and then flown to their new home in helicopters.

The AIMIM chief also denounced the recent Varanasi court order that rejected a plea by the Gyanvapi Masjid committee questioning the maintainability of the petition that sought daily worship of deities whose idols are located on the mosque's outer wall.

The verdict is a setback. This will open up other such matters and could create a destabilizing effect, he said.

On the UP government's decision to conduct surveys of privately-run madrassas, Owaisi said he has already called it a mini NRC, referring to the National Register of Citizens controversy.

"Why are only unaided madrassas being surveyed? Why is there no survey of RSS schools, and the private and government schools," he said.

"On the hijab row that erupted in Karnataka earlier this year, he said, "I believe that the hijab is a necessary religious practice for Muslims. It is our cultural right. If government schools are allowing other religious symbols, why is the hijab not being allowed? If a woman is wearing it, she is wearing it on her head and not on her mind. If a girl wants to wear a hijab, why do you want to stop her," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

