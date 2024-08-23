Twitter
PM Modi arrives in Ukraine, to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti to shut down his UPSC exam coaching centre due to...

After Mpox, health experts warn of 'sloth fever' which spreads through...

India's National Space Day 2024': Marking Chandrayaan-3's success of Moon landing

What is ISRO planning with Chandrayaan-4, Chandrayaan-5 missions? Know here

India

PM Modi arrives in Ukraine, to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv

PM Modi will hold both one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Zelenskyy with a focus on ways to find a negotiated settlement to the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

PM Modi arrives in Ukraine, to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Image source: PTI
In the first-ever visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday on a nearly seven-hour trip to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid Kyiv's fresh military offensive into the Russian territory. Modi will hold both one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Zelenskyy with a focus on ways to find a negotiated settlement to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The prime minister arrived in Kyiv from Poland onboard a 'Rail Force One' train that took around 10 hours, in the second and final leg of his two-nation trip.

The prime minister's visit to Kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow during which he held extensive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin largely with a focus on ending the conflict.

Following talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Modi said on Thursday that the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of "deep concern" and that "dialogue and diplomacy" is the way forward to restore peace.

"This is India's firm belief that no problem can be solved on the battlefield. In any crisis, the loss of lives of innocent people has become the biggest challenge for the whole of humanity," he said.

"We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability. For this, India, along with its friendly countries, is ready to provide all possible support," he said in a media statement in Warsaw.

Modi held talks with Zelenskyy in June on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia.

In the meeting, Modi conveyed to the Ukrainian President that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict and that the way to peace is through "dialogue and diplomacy".

Modi also told Zelenskyy that India believes in a "human-centric" approach to find a solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

In the meeting, the Ukrainian president invited the prime minister to visit Kyiv.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

