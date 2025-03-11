PM Modi was welcomed by a total of 200 dignitaries at 6am (local time), which included MPs, MLAs, Diplomatic Corps and religious leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Mauritius on Tuesday to a grand and warm welcome by Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam at the airport. PM Modi said that he will be meeting Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool, PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam and address a community programme in the evening.

In a post on X, he said, "Landed in Mauritius. I am grateful to my friend, PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit is a wonderful opportunity to engage with a valued friend and explore new avenues for collaboration in various sectors. Today, I will be meeting President Dharam Gokhool, PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam and addressing a community programme in the evening."

Meanwhile, members of the Indian diaspora gathered at the hotel to welcome PM Modi.

A member of the Indian diaspora who drew a sketch of PM Modi said, "I am really fortunate that I could draw a sketch of PM Modi. It took me 4 hours for me to finish this. If PM Modi gives an autograph on the sketch, it will be a very proud moment for me."

Sangvi, a young member of the Indian diaspora, shared her excitement with ANI, "I really want to meet PM Modi. I am very excited to see him."

Anya, another member of the Indian diaspora, said,"I am very excited. This is the first time I am going to meet PM Modi. I am really proud to be an Indian."

Dancers prepared for cultural performances to welcome PM Modi.

One of the performers, Swayamprabha, said, " It took us around 10 days to prepare. The performance is a mixture of Kathak, Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi. These dance styles are taught in schools, too, in Mauritius... We are very excited and proud to perform in front of PM Modi."

