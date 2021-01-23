PM Modi arrives in Kolkata to commemorate 125th birth anniversary of Netaji: Key points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (January 23, 2021) visited the Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata and paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

He was received at the entrance of the house by Sugato Bose and his brother Sumantro Bose, the freedom fighter's grandnephews, reported news agency PTI.

Modi was also given a quick walkthrough of the museum, which houses the photographs of the Azad Hind Fauj.

On Bose's 125th birth anniversary, PM Modi also attended the international conference on 'Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century'. Apart from this, he also inaugurated commemorative stamp, coin on Bose's anniversary.

He also visited Kolkata's famous Victoria Memorial alongside West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

PM Shri @narendramodi attends international conference on "Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century". #ParakramDivas https://t.co/PGaj3UySnN — BJP (@BJP4India) January 23, 2021

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to speak at a programme commemorating Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary after a section of the audience chanted Jai Shree Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jay in presence of PM Modi at Victoria Memorial.

Several band performances are currently being performed in the presence of PM Narendra Modi at the Victoria Memorial.

The prime minister's aircraft landed at the NSC Bose International Airport around 3 pm, from where he took a helicopter for the city. Modi's chopper landed at the RCTC Ground in the heart of the city where he was received by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and state minister Firhad Hakim.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The unveiling was to mark the beginning of a year-long celebration to commemorate 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

In order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour.