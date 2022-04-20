PM Modi announces special category of 'Ayush visa' for medical tourists, here's what it means

PM Narendra Modi / IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the launch of a special category of Ayush visa for tourists visiting India for medical tourism or treatment. Prime Minister Modi also said that a special hallmark type of branding for Ayush products will be initiated by the Ministry of Ayush to identify and give recognition to the high-quality products.

Prime Minister Modi was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit 2022 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

"India is a very attractive destination for medical tourism. We have been witness to the rise in Kerala`s tourism due to its medical industry. This model can also be replicated across the nation, where Ayurveda, Yunani, and Siddha forms of traditional medicine and wellness centres can be very popular. Our government has decided to set up a special Visa category to ease the Visa process for foreign travellers wishing to avail medical treatment in India and are medical tourists," the PM said.

Prime Minister Modi also announced that just like the BSI and ISI marks, a special Ayush mark will be created to mark the highest quality Ayush products. "This will give the global consumers a recognised and high quality assured Ayush products."

He also announced the setting up of an Ayush Park where its products will be manufactured. "The Park will give a new direction to Ayush products manufacturing in India," he stated.

The Summit inauguration was attended by the Director-General Dr Tedros Gebreyesus of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. The Prime Minister also inaugurated various services and applications related to Ayush products and services. Several agreements were also signed for its research and development.