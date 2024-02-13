PM Modi announces rooftop solar scheme for free electricity: Here is step-by-step guide on how to apply

India
PM stated that with an investment of over Rs. 75,000 crores, the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, aims to illuminate over 1 crore households by offering 300 units of free electricity monthly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced his government's scheme to urge people to install solar panels on their rooftops.
The scheme was first announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Interim Budget 2024-'25.
Modi added that under the solar panel scheme, substantive subsidies will be provided to the beneficiaries and that it will be transferred directly to their bank accounts.
“From substantive subsidies, which will be given directly to people’s bank accounts, to heavily concessional bank loans, the Central Government will ensure that there is no cost burden on the people,” he asserted.
The government will also incentivise urban local bodies and panchayats to boost rooftop solar systems in their areas. “At the same time, the scheme will lead to more income, lesser power bills and employment generation for people,” Modi stated.
Under rooftop installation, solar photovoltaic (PV) panels are fixed on top of a building, home, or residential property. People can apply for the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana through the website- https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in
This is a step-by-step guide on the process of applying for the PM Surya Ghar Yojana
Step 1
Register in the portal with the following:
Select State
Select your electricity distribution company
Write your electricity consumer number.
Enter your mobile number
Enter email
Step 2
Login with your consumer number and contact number
Apply for the rooftop solar
Step 3
Wait for your approval
Get the plant installed by any of the registered vendors in your DISCOM
Step 4
After installation is completed , submit the plant details and apply for net meter
Step 5
Commissioning certificate can be downloaded from the portal, after installation of net meter and inspection by DISCOM
Step 6
After you get the commissioning report. Submit the bank account details and a cancelled cheque on the portal. You will get your subsidy in your bank account within 30 days.