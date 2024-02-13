Twitter
Headlines

Meet Aman Natt, the founder of unique education platforms, earning in millions now

Meet Prakriti Joshi, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, her whopping salary is…

PM Modi announces rooftop solar scheme for free electricity: Here is step-by-step guide on how to apply

Not Juhi Chawla, this actress was Yash Chopra's first choice for Darr with Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol

'MSP law cannot...': Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda amid farmers' protest

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Aman Natt, the founder of unique education platforms, earning in millions now

Meet Prakriti Joshi, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, her whopping salary is…

Not Juhi Chawla, this actress was Yash Chopra's first choice for Darr with Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol

Weight Loss: Vegan foods to shed belly fat quickly

8 side effects of drinking too much tea

8 grooming tips for Valentine's Day date

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Not Juhi Chawla, this actress was Yash Chopra's first choice for Darr with Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol

Mahira Khan breaks silence on pregnancy rumours and reports of her exit from Netflix show

Meet actress who faced casting couch at 16, worked in B-grade films, she was once highest-paid star, net worth is..

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi announces rooftop solar scheme for free electricity: Here is step-by-step guide on how to apply

PM stated that with an investment of over Rs. 75,000 crores, the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, aims to illuminate over 1 crore households by offering 300 units of free electricity monthly.

article-main

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 06:07 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced his government's scheme to urge people to install solar panels on their rooftops.

PM stated that with an investment of over Rs. 75,000 crores, the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, aims to illuminate over 1 crore households by offering 300 units of free electricity monthly.

The scheme was first announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Interim Budget 2024-'25.

Modi added that under the solar panel scheme, substantive subsidies will be provided to the beneficiaries and that it will be transferred directly to their bank accounts.

“From substantive subsidies, which will be given directly to people’s bank accounts, to heavily concessional bank loans, the Central Government will ensure that there is no cost burden on the people,” he asserted.

The government will also incentivise urban local bodies and panchayats to boost rooftop solar systems in their areas. “At the same time, the scheme will lead to more income, lesser power bills and employment generation for people,” Modi stated.

Under rooftop installation, solar photovoltaic (PV) panels are fixed on top of a building, home, or residential property. People can apply for the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana through the website- https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in

This is a step-by-step guide on the process of applying for the PM Surya Ghar Yojana

Step 1

Register in the portal with the following:

Select State

Select your electricity distribution company

Write your electricity consumer number.

Enter your mobile number

Enter email

Step 2

Login with your consumer number and contact number

Apply for the rooftop solar 

Step 3

Wait for your approval

Get the plant installed by any of the registered vendors in your DISCOM

Step 4

After installation is completed , submit the plant details and apply for net meter

Step 5

Commissioning certificate can be downloaded from the portal, after installation of net meter and inspection by DISCOM

Step 6

After you get the commissioning report. Submit the bank account details and a cancelled cheque on the portal. You will get your subsidy in your bank account within 30 days.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    'MSP law cannot...': Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda amid farmers' protest

    Meet woman who has earned Rs 155 crore in just seven days by doing...

    Meet actor richer than Salman, Aamir, Akshay; was superstar at 26, has just 3 solo hits in 10 years, is rich because...

    Not Juhi Chawla, this actress was Yash Chopra's first choice for Darr with Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol

    Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

    In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

    Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

    Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

    Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE